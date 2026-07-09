Say Anything's Max Bemis Announces Storyteller Shows

(IndieMusicMedia) Say Anything frontman, acclaimed songwriter, and mental health advocate Max Bemis will close out the summer with three intimate solo performances unlike anything he's presented before.

Rather than traditional acoustic shows, the evenings will combine songs from throughout his celebrated catalog with the stories, inspirations, and unexpected moments behind them, creating an experience that feels equal parts MTV Storytellers, Unplugged, and an evening spent with one of alternative rock's most distinctive songwriters.

"I recently relaunched my Song Shop with what I thought was going to be a quick, hour-long Instagram Live," says Bemis. "Instead, we just kept going because I was having too much fun. What I loved wasn't just playing songs; it was talking about where they came from, what they mean, the weird stories behind writing them, and all the ridiculous and meaningful things that have happened because of them over the years.

"The conversations and back-and-forth with everyone watching reminded me how much I'd missed that part of performing. That inspired these shows. They're really an excuse to play songs and tell way too many stories. I've got songs, but I've definitely got even more stories. We'll see how it goes with these three shows, and if we all survive, maybe there'll be more."

Upcoming Solo Storyteller Dates - Tickets On Sale HERE.

August 28 - Cherry Street Tavern - Chattanooga, TN

August 29 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

August 30 - The End - Nashville, TN

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