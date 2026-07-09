The Rolling Stones Going Immersive With Roblox

(Capitol) The Rolling Stones are bringing their legendary rock history to life through a groundbreaking music and immersive game on Roblox set to launch July 10 - the same day the band releases their highly anticipated new album Foreign Tongues via Capitol Records.

The band has also teamed up with over a dozen members of Roblox's global creator community to reimagine their iconic tongue-and-lips logo into both virtual and physical merchandise that fans can take from their avatar back into the tangible world. Watch the trailer here.

The on-platform game - developed by Roblox's Innovation Studio in partnership with creative agency Sawhorse and Roblox's global creator community - turns 60 years of music into one interactive journey for a new generation. In the game, players will encounter various parts of The Rolling Stones' legacy trapped inside of colorful crystals inspired by the band's 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. Players progress through decades representing the band's eras, working together to find and shatter the crystals while an iconic Stones track from that time soundtracks the gameplay. Doing so powers up a massive tongue-and-lips that releases a surge of rock & roll energy to disrupt each decade and unlock the next - culminating in a globally shared interactive performance that evolves based on community participation.

Throughout the game, hosted in The Block, Roblox's always-on entertainment destination where artists build interactive experiences alongside the Roblox creator community, players can unlock rewards and powers inspired by the band's lore, vibrant spirit, and musical adventurousness. Then, from July 17 through 19, The Rolling Stones will host an epic finale show. Every hour, the game will transition to a new era of The Rolling Stones, with iconic hits from throughout their career rotating, each one anchored by a huge interactive art piece complete with dynamic video, lights, and effects.

To celebrate the occasion, Roblox invited established community creators to turn The Rolling Stones' globally beloved logo into not only exclusive cross-platform avatar accessories, but also a limited-edition, co-branded physical item available to purchase via an in-game Shopify integration that connects directly to the band's online store, closing the loop between virtual and physical.

The participating creators/digital fashion designers hail from across the globe and include Jazzyx3, CASKA's HAUS, Touzled, Blizzei, DIONESS, morphist4u, WhoseTrade, Empyro, Bad_B0y, raekaro, Spiraxy, Valkenheim, DuckXander, Clockset, and dvdko. Each was chosen for their unique style, which they bring to their takes on the classic image.

"Collaborating with The Rolling Stones and being trusted to reinterpret something as iconic as the Hot Lips logo was something I never imagined I'd get to do," shared WhoseTrade, Roblox creator. "Getting to work alongside other creators and see our ideas come to life across both the physical and digital worlds is what makes Roblox such a special community of talented creators and opportunity."

"The Rolling Stones' legacy has inspired multiple generations of fans, and we're thrilled to help bring that story to life for a whole new generation on Roblox," added Jessica Meehan, Head of Music Partnerships at Roblox. "From exploring decades of music history to collaborating with creators whose virtual designs become physical merch, this experience brings together music, creativity, and commerce in a way that's only possible on Roblox."

The Rolling Stones continue to build anticipation for their 25th studio album. Foreign Tongues has so far launched the singles "In The Stars," "Rough And Twisted," "Divine Intervention" featuring Robert Smith of The Cure, and "Jealous Lover" - the latter arriving with an official music video starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Charles Melton. The band has been exploring the album's creation on their Speaking In Tongues podcast.

Coming in at 14 incredibly vibrant tracks, Foreign Tongues was made in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood reuniting with producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed the GRAMMY Award-winning Hackney Diamonds. The dynamic record captures the band's unmistakable sound while pushing into new sonic and lyrical territory, further cementing their unparalleled legacy.

The LP features standout performances from Jagger, Richards, and Wood alongside core collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford, and Steve Jordan. It also includes a special appearance from Charlie Watts captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guests, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

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