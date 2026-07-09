To The Grave Deliver 'Nail Mary' Video And Announce New Album

(Freeman) To The Grave, the world's preeminent vegan deathcore band, are proud to announce their BLKIIBLK debut album, 'Liberation Front,' set for release on October 2nd.

The announcement arrives alongside the band's ferocious new single, "Nail Mary," and its official video, offering another glimpse into the album following the recent release of lead single "Eyestalk Ablations."

On the new single "NAIL MARY," vocalist Dane Evans shares: "'Nail Mary' is about how people use religion and god to justify all kinds of atrocities and proclaim dominion over animals. We're holding a torch (or chainsaw) to any kind of god or follower that demands ritual slaughter with this one and nailing them to the walls."

Since forming in 2010, To The Grave have become one of Australia's most uncompromising heavy exports, earning acclaim for crushing releases including 'Global Warning,' 'Epilogue,' 'Director's Cuts,' and 2024's 'Everyone's a Murderer.' Armed with a singular mission to confront animal cruelty and environmental destruction through some of modern metal's most punishing deathcore, the Sydney outfit have forged a reputation for pairing unrelenting heaviness with fearless activism. Their live assault has taken them around the globe alongside Lorna Shore, Thy Art Is Murder, Shadow of Intent, Carnifex, Oceano, and more, with Revolver hailing them as "one of the country's heaviest exports" and Distorted Sound calling them "one of the most intense, enthralling bands the genre can offer."

Now, the band returns with 'Liberation Front,' their fifth album and BLKIIBLK debut, a statement of pure intent. Brutal and uncompromising in both sound and message, To The Grave transform their death metal-infused assault into a vehicle for activism, raging against animal cruelty and environmental destruction while delivering their most direct and fully realized work to date. From the breakdown-laden opener "Meat The Humans," 'Liberation Front' marks a ferocious return to the band's deathcore roots. While recent releases leaned further into hardcore, the new album embraces deathcore at its most savage and relentless.

Evans comments about the album: "'Liberation Front' was born as a concept on tour last year in Australia after we decided we wanted to make the sequel to 'Director's Cuts.' What came out was something between that and a more pissed off brother to 'Everyone's A Murderer.' It's got so many things I love about the band and a bit of everything pushed to 100 with a really bleak kind of aggression that's just reaching for your throat the entire time. Very keen to play some of these songs live and it's an exciting chapter to add."

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