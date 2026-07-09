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Vans Warped Tour To Be Livestreamed

07-09-2026
Vans Warped Tour To Be Livestreamed

(The Oriel Company) Amazon Music announced it will exclusively livestream the return of the renowned touring rock festival Vans Warped Tour. Broadcasting globally from the festival's Long Beach stop at the Shoreline Waterfront, the livestream will bring the iconic celebration of punk, alternative, and rock music to fans around the world on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26.

Fans can tune in on the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music channels on Twitch and Prime Video, and the Amazon Live Channel on Fire TV and Samsung TV Plus.

The livestream will feature performances from a lineup spanning punk, alternative, emo, hardcore, and rock, including Bowling for Soup, Glassjaw, Hawthorne Heights, Hoobastank, Reel Big Fish, Silverstein, Simple Plan, The Story So Far, Underoath, and many more.

In partnership with Insomniac, the two-day festival will feature over 100 artists spanning rock, pop punk, alternative, emo, hip-hop, ska and beyond, alongside appearances from world-class skateboarders and elite action-sports athletes. This latest iteration builds on Vans Warped Tour's legacy while embracing a broader, more global future for one of music and skate culture's most enduring live platforms.

The Vans Warped Tour livestream will be hosted by rock musician and media personality Lilith Czar (aka Juliet Simms), SiriusXM host Caity Babs, and Andy Biersack from Black Veil Brides. From the exclusive Amazon Music backstage set, they'll interview festival artists and preview the standout performances fans can expect throughout the weekend.

To prepare for the festival, fans can listen to the official 2026 Vans Warped Tour playlist, which features music from this year's festival.

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