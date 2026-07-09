Watch VRSTY's 'Grief Machine' Video

(ASPR) New York City-based collective VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity"), who are known for being fearless when it comes to experimenting with musical boundaries, effortlessly blurring, blending, and bending the lines between genres to craft their own unique brand of alt pop, hard rock, and R&B that doesn't have a name but it's DNA-distinct, and distinctly VRSTY, capture that feeling perfectly on their latest single "grief machine."

The deceptively stark and simple video finds singer Joey Tyler attempting to share his experience with grief in all its forms. It's as though he's sharing the pages of his journal. Grief is often heavier than granite and the song serves as a beacon of light and hope for those battling through its many stages.

"I don't know what more there really is to say about this one," the singer shares, laying his cards face up on the table. "It's definitely the most personal and important song I've ever written. It started off as a song about my dog who passed and turned into me coming face-to-face with the fact that I never learned to grieve properly. During much of the loss I've experienced in my life, I would stonewall the entire thing... almost like it never happened. Writing this one sent me into a spiral - and still does whenever I listen to it. But I think this song came to me at a point in my life where I really needed it."

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