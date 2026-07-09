Watch VRSTY's 'Grief Machine' Video

(ASPR) New York City-based collective VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity"), who are known for being fearless when it comes to experimenting with musical boundaries, effortlessly blurring, blending, and bending the lines between genres to craft their own unique brand of alt pop, hard rock, and R&B that doesn't have a name but it's DNA-distinct, and distinctly VRSTY, capture that feeling perfectly on their latest single "grief machine."
The deceptively stark and simple video finds singer Joey Tyler attempting to share his experience with grief in all its forms. It's as though he's sharing the pages of his journal. Grief is often heavier than granite and the song serves as a beacon of light and hope for those battling through its many stages.
"I don't know what more there really is to say about this one," the singer shares, laying his cards face up on the table. "It's definitely the most personal and important song I've ever written. It started off as a song about my dog who passed and turned into me coming face-to-face with the fact that I never learned to grieve properly. During much of the loss I've experienced in my life, I would stonewall the entire thing... almost like it never happened. Writing this one sent me into a spiral - and still does whenever I listen to it. But I think this song came to me at a point in my life where I really needed it."
VRSTY Deliver New Track 'Face Down'
VRSTY Stream New Single 'Heartbreak Blues'
VRSTY Unplug For 'Cloud City' Anniversary
VRSTY Share Cover Of Nate Smith's 'World On Fire'
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Vans Warped Tour To Be Livestreamed
The Rolling Stones Going Immersive With Roblox
Against the Current Get Romantic With 'Always You & I'
Say Anything's Max Bemis Announces Storyteller Shows
Watch VRSTY's 'Grief Machine' Video
Immersive Grateful Dead Exhibition And Free Grahame Lesh Concert Coming To San Francisco
Watch Mental Cruelty's 'The Serpent Of Midgard' Video
One Tribe Nation Featuring Corey Glover To Make Los Angeles Live Debut
Colin Hay Talks Men at Work's Rise, the 'Down Under' Lawsuit & Starting Over
Hear Mayday Parade's 'Lying To Myself'
KNOSIS Unleash 'Kushizashi' Video