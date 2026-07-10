Who On Earth Release 'Good Man Down' Video

(SSP) Who On Earth have unveiled the official music video, directed and edited by Rob "Shottie" Shotwell, for "Good Man Down," the latest single from their recently released full-length album, It Takes The Village, available now on all streaming platforms.

Following the intensity of previous singles "Vigilance," "Any Other Way," and "Shadows," "Good Man Down" reveals another dimension of WHO ON EARTH's songwriting. Anchored by memorable hooks, driving guitars, and an uplifting message of perseverance, the track balances the band's trademark heaviness with an undeniably accessible rock sensibility.

The band comments: "'Good Man Down' gives people yet another side of the band. After the hard driving metal of 'Vigilance,' the big-chorus, fist-pumping of 'Any Other Way,' and the song from the dark alleyways, 'Shadows,' this one drifts more into the rock category: a straightforward head-bopping tune that lifts the spirit and encourages everyone to keep on keepin' on despite the crap that gets thrown at us on a daily basis."

The accompanying video captures the song's energetic spirit while highlighting the chemistry of the band's current lineup, bringing another standout track from It Takes The Village to life on screen.

Released earlier this year, It Takes The Village further established WHO ON EARTH as one of modern hard rock's most compelling independent acts. Produced by Mike Orlando (Category 7, Adrenaline Mob), the album showcases a band unafraid to blend classic heavy metal influences with modern hard rock, memorable songwriting, and deeply human themes. Featuring fan favorites including "Vigilance," "Any Other Way," "Shadows," and now "Good Man Down," the record continues to build momentum as the band reaches new audiences worldwide.

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