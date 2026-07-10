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Jack White Releases 'Frozen Charlotte' Album

07-10-2026
Jack White Releases 'Frozen Charlotte' Album

(BHM) Jack White has released his new album, Frozen Charlotte, available everywhere now via Third Man Records. A wide array of physical variants is available, including CD, cassette, standard black vinyl, limited-edition "Zug Island Blue" vinyl (available via Third Man Records), limited-edition "Chrome" vinyl (available on tour), and limited-edition "Ice Blue" vinyl (available at independent record stores.

White's seventh studio LP, Frozen Charlotte, includes the ferocious new single and closing track, "Neighbors Blues," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The album was first announced last month alongside the scathing "Dollar Bill."

The track was met by high-profile applause from media outlets around the world, including Rolling Stone, NME, Stereogum, SPIN, and Consequence, the latter of which raved, "There are three or four riffs in 'Dollar Bill' that plenty of guitarists would kill to write: downward cascades of vibrato; playful strums that pop upwards and turn into the chords of the verses; and the rocking chunks of power chords in the chorus...While White is no stranger to social and political themes, the way he approaches them here does feel different, with abstract and even disconnected phrases adding up to a tone poem about what we're willing to do for money."

Stream or purchase the album here

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