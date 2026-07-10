My Chemical Romance Streaming Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)

(2b) My Chemical Romance have released Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition) today. The album arrives via Reprise Records, featuring remastered versions of the album's original songs, as well as nine bonus tracks, and reimagined artwork. All bonus tracks are previously unavailable in physical formats, with many being released on vinyl and most streaming services for the very first time. Listen here.
The Deluxe Edition is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms, as well as in multiple 2LP configurations, including picture disc, zoetrope, and color vinyl variants, and 2CD and cassette. A special BL/ind tour edition vinyl will also be available at select tour dates between July 10 and October 31.
Produced by My Chemical Romance and Rob Cavallo, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys was originally released on November 22, 2010. The album debuted in the Top 10 in the U.S. and across multiple international territories,and topped both Billboard's Rock and Alternative Albums charts. Set in a post-apocalyptic California, the album unfolds as a high-concept rock opera, capturing the band in one of their most adventurous and imaginative eras. The album, as well as singles "SING" and "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)" are certified Platinum in the U.S.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their landmark third studio album, My Chemical Romance has launched the UK and European leg of The Black Parade 2026 tour, including three sold-out nights at London's famed Wembley Stadium. Last night saw members of the band surprise fans at a release party event called "Battery City Underground" with deejay sets. The tour's North American run kicks off August 9 at New York City's Citi Field, visits major markets coast to coast, and concludes with an unprecedented five-night stint at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl. In November, the group will return to Southeast Asia. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.
Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)
Original Album
1. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)
2. Bulletproof Heart
3. SING
4. Planetary (GO!)
5. The Only Hope for Me Is You
6. Party Poison
7. Save Yourself, I'll Hold Them Back
8. S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W
9. Summertime
10. DESTROYA
11. The Kids from Yesterday
12. Vampire Money
Bonus Tracks
1. Zero Percent
2. We Don't Need Another Song About California
3. F.T.W.W.W
4. Mastaa of Ravenkroft
5. Black Dragon Fighting Society
6. Common People (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)
7. SING (iTunes Festival '11)
8. The Kids From Yesterday (iTunes Festival '11)
9. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)
MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE TOUR DATES
The Black Parade 2026
Europe
June 30 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium
July 04 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
July 08 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
July 10 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
July 11 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
July 15 - Florence, IT - Visarno Arena
July 18 - Madrid, ES - Iberdrola Music
United States
August 09 - New York, NY - Citi Field
August 13 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
August 18 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
August 21 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
August 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
August 27 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
August 30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
September 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
September 12 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
October 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
October 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
October 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Southeast Asia
November 7 - Icheon, South Korea - Paradise City Culture Park
November 10 - Singapore, Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium
November 11- Singapore, Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium
November 14 - Manila, Philippines - Philippine Arena
November 17 - Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Challenger Hall
November 19 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Bukit Jalil National Football Stadium
November 20 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Bukit Jalil National Football Stadium
November 22 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Jakarta International Stadium
Festival Appearances and Non-Black Parade Dates
May 14 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
September 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
October 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
October 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
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