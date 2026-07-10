Watch Anthrax's 'The Edge Of Perfection' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Anthrax have today released 'The Edge Of Perfection', the second single from their long-awaited 12th full-length studio album Cursum Perficio out September 18 via via Nuclear Blast Records and Megaforce Records (North America).

The new single is highlighted by clean guitar echoes and cymbals that gently shake until a blastbeat blows open the doors. Guitars buzz like a motorboat on the River Styx, making waves through the darkness. In their wake, a crushing rhythm trails the melody of lead singer Joey Belladonna's lament, "My heart breaks...I'm on the edge...I'm on the edge of perfection."

For the video, the multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated New York hard rock titans - Scott Ian (guitar), Charlie Benante (drums), Frank Bello (bass), Joey Belladonna (vocals), and Jonathan Donais (guitar) - teamed up with director and Academy Award-winner Joel Harlow (Star Trek and Alice in Wonderland) to create a spectacular cinematic experience that takes the hero from a dream into an evening of magic where he encounters underworld evil, interspersed with live performance footage. The clip includes appearances from martial artist Wes Scarpias, actress Ashley Edner-Tancharoen, actor Troy James, actor and Academy-Award winning make-up and special effects creator Rick Baker, actor Rod Maxwell and actor Fedor Steer.

"It's the apex predator of Anthrax songs," grins Ian. "I think it's the best song we've ever written and the best thing I've ever been a part of creatively. What's the most powerful emotion that moves me more than anything? Of course, it's love. Nothing moves me like the deep feeling that I get from my wife and son. I'm living on that edge for the rest of my life. This is mine, but there are a lot of ways to ruin it. I've ruined it in past iterations of my life, but it got me to where I am. Love is perfection, and I like being on the edge of it. I don't want everything to be about all of the same sh*t. This record has a whole bunch of love, a whole bunch of fun, and a little hate."

Benante adds, "When I think about songs like 'Only' and 'Indians,' you know that you hit something and you can feel it. That's the way I felt about 'The Edge Of Perfection.'"

'The Edge Of Perfection' follows Cursum Perficio's first single and video, 'It's For The Kids'. It's a classic ANTHRAX ripper locked and loaded with buzzsaw-sharp riffs, explosive drumming, and a howling and head-banging hook. It undoubtedly has all the makings of a future live staple.

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