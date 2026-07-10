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Watch Lorna Shore's 'War Machine' Video

07-10-2026
Watch Lorna Shore's 'War Machine' Video

(SF PR) Lorna Shore are giving fans a look inside their 2026 global tour with the release of the new single and video for "War Machine," filmed across the band's recent European headlining jaunt with Whitechapel, Shadow Of Intent and Humanity's Last Breath.

The "War Machine" music video was directed by Nicholas Chance with additional camera work from Daniel Hill and drone footage from Tom and Milford of Bad Wolf Horizon.

"War Machine" hails from Lorna Shore's explosive album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me (named one of the best of 2025 by Kerrang, Metal Hammer and Loudwire). Out now via Century Media Records, it's Lorna Shore's fifth album and the first in three years since 2022's Pain Remains and continues the band's reputation as one of the most impressive extreme metal acts to emerge in recent memory.

Starting July 14, Lorna Shore will be hitting the road again as direct support on the Motionless In White: The Sweat and Blood Tour. This fall, the band will also embark on a headline tour of Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

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