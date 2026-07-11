The Temper Trap Share 'Runaways' Video As 'Sungazer' Album Arrives

(High Rise) The Temper Trap have released their highly anticipated fourth studio album Sungazer, marking a bold new chapter for one of Australia's most beloved and globally recognized bands.

Sungazer veers from yearning intimacy to full-throttle catharsis, from guitar-riffing indie tunes to heavy electronica, all anchored in Dougy Mandagi's expansive, instantly recognisable voice. The band set out to create a record that authentically reflects who they are today, and it unequivocally distils two decades of experience into an album that is as invigoratingly surprising as it is unmistakably theirs.

Alongside the album release, the band share focus track 'Runaways' - a euphoric anthem that blends propulsive grooves, multi-layered reverb-laden guitars and Dougy's unmistakable soaring falsetto. A tribute to all outsiders chasing their dreams, the track draws inspiration from Dougy's Indonesian upbringing and the universal pursuit of finding your place in the world.

"We wanted to make a statement and create the record we've always wanted to make - music that is authentically us, as we are today. We're so proud of this record, and it's been incredible to be back in the studio and on stages together again." - The Temper Trap

Demand for the album has already been felt globally, with multiple exclusive vinyl variants of their first album in more than a decade selling out ahead of release. Meanwhile, already clocking millions of streams, single 'Giving Up Air' continues to make waves, recently cracking the Top 30 at US Alternative Radio and closing out the band's live set with massive energy.

Fans around the world celebrated Sungazer's release at buzzing early listening parties in Melbourne, Jakarta, London and Los Angeles. Audiences across North America have also been hearing the new record live as The Temper Trap's 24-date tour supporting Muse gets underway, off the back of festival appearances at Summerfest (Milwaukee) and Concerts In The Park (Sacramento), with a set at Outside Lands (San Francisco) and a handful of US headlines still to come.

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