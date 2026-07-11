Visions Of Atlantis And Saltatio Mortis Team For 'Reckless Sailor (Black Flag Rises)'

(AS PR) Symphonic metal pioneers Visions Of Atlantis set sail alongside German medieval metal titans Saltatio Mortis on the brand-new single "Reckless Sailor (Black Flag Rises)."
Reimagining the legendary sea shanty "Drunken Sailor," the track arrives together with an official music video and was created in collaboration with Ubisoft Germany to celebrate the launch of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced.
With the unmistakable vocal performances of Clementine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli, Visions Of Atlantis bring their signature cinematic symphonic metal spirit to the newly arranged classic. Blending driving guitars with maritime melodies, Saltatio Mortis transform the iconic shanty into a powerful anthem of freedom, courage and life beyond convention - an epic musical adventure that perfectly captures the spirit of Assassin's Creed™ Black Flag Resynced.
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