Alice Cooper Announce Alice's Attic Fall Tour

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper has announced a brand new fall 2026 leg of his Alice's Attic headline tour that will visit various cities across the United States and Canada this October and November.
Atom Splitter shared the dates for the new track and these details: The Fall leg kicks off on October 27 in Clearwater, Florida and runs through November 21 in Reno, Nevada.
The new production was introduced last fall during Cooper's co-headline trek with Judas Priest and will now be witnessed by fans in a swath of new cities!
Alice Cooper's most recent album, last year's reunion with the original band ,The Revenge of Alice Cooper, is available via earMUSIC.
ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:
9/17 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
9/19 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E Fair*
9/20 - Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival*
9/22 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
10/27 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/30 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
10/31 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort
11/1 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem
11/4 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
11/6 - Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum
11/7 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center
11/8 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
11/10 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
11/11 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
11/14 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino
11/15 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
11/17 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/18 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
11/20 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel + Casino
11/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort + Casino
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