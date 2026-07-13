Alice Cooper Announce Alice's Attic Fall Tour

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper has announced a brand new fall 2026 leg of his Alice's Attic headline tour that will visit various cities across the United States and Canada this October and November.

Atom Splitter shared the dates for the new track and these details: The Fall leg kicks off on October 27 in Clearwater, Florida and runs through November 21 in Reno, Nevada.

The new production was introduced last fall during Cooper's co-headline trek with Judas Priest and will now be witnessed by fans in a swath of new cities!

Alice Cooper's most recent album, last year's reunion with the original band ,The Revenge of Alice Cooper, is available via earMUSIC.

ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:

9/17 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

9/19 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E Fair*

9/20 - Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival*

9/22 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

10/27 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/30 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

10/31 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort

11/1 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem

11/4 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

11/6 - Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum

11/7 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

11/8 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

11/10 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

11/11 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

11/14 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino

11/15 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

11/17 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/18 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

11/20 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel + Casino

11/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort + Casino

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