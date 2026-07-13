Hear Steelheart's Rendition of 'Without You'

Steelheart have shared their rendition of the Badfinger classic "Without You", which has been a hit previously for Harry Nilsson and Mariah Carey. ForTheWin sent over these details:

In 1996, the same year Mariah Carey's cover of "Without You" swept across Europe, became the #7 best-selling single of the year in the UK, hit #1 in over a dozen countries, and topped the European Hot 100 chart for two weeks, SteelHeart frontman Miljenko Matijevic quietly recorded his own version of the Badfinger classic.

That recording sat. Matijevic waited. Decades later, he's ready. "Without You" by SteelHeart is out now, featuring a 40-piece orchestra and what Matijevic calls the most emotional vocal he has ever captured on tape. "I've waited 30 years to give you my version of "Without You," says Matijevic. " From the dust on tapes and CDs, to the digital world of today. Heartbreak never sounded so good."

The release follows the band's SteelHeart 30 campaign, celebrating three decades since their self-titled debut album hit shelves on July 10, 1990 - a record that sold 33,000 copies on its first day in Japan alone, went Platinum, and reached #40 on the Billboard 200. The band's power ballad "She's Gone" spent 17 weeks at #1 on international charts and has accumulated over 278 million Spotify streams, recently earning its own 36th Anniversary Orchestral video now live on YouTube.

Southeast Asia has been a particularly supportive market for "Without You," with creators in the region quickly discovering the track sample available on TikTok. Angela Mae Evangelista, a creator with 15.6 million followers, and Krizzia Villanueva, with 1 million followers, have shown early support. Steelhearts' signature hit "She's Gone" is still streaming big numbers til this very day, with over 71.4 million streams on Spotify. Among its top 4 countries in the World leading this are Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. In fact, of the Top 20 cities streaming "She's Gone," 16 of them are in Indonesia.

American creators The Monkee Bois have supported "Without You" as well, rocking SteelHeart jackets and singing along at the top of their lungs. The US is also one of the top markets on "She's Gone," boding well for their support of "Without You."

"Without You" - written by Pete Ham and Tom Evans of Badfinger, first released on their 1970 album No Dice, and later immortalized by Harry Nilsson and Air Supply before Carey's chart-topping rendition - has never received Matijevic's definitive interpretation. Until now.

SteelHeart has been riding a wave of renewed momentum: the SteelHeart 30 album featuring re-recordings, remixes, and orchestral sessions; a limited run of 500 signed and numbered vinyl editions; and a recent collaboration with Tesla's Jeff Keith on a cover of Foghat's "I Just Wanna Make Love To You."

Related Stories

SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'

Steelheart Share Remastered 'Lips Of Rain'

Steelheart Frontman Postponed Dates To Recovery From Heart Procedure - 2023 In Review

Steelheart Frontman Postpones Dates To Recovery From Heart Procedure

News > Steelheart