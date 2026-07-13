Hypocrisy Add Headline Dates Around Upcoming North American Tour With Dimmu Borgir

(C Squared Music) Hypocrisy will continue their Mass Hallucination North American Tour this August with newly added headline dates surrounding their upcoming run as special guest to Dimmu Borgir.

Presented by Heart of Music Agency, the tour will bring Hypocrisy across Canada and the United States, with select headline performances added in key markets including New York, Omaha, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.

Known for their crushing live presence and uncompromising extreme metal legacy, Hypocrisy return to North America for a powerful summer run that will give fans both full headline sets and major support appearances alongside Dimmu Borgir.

Mass Hallucination North America 2026

08/10 - Toronto, ON - History *

08/11 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

08/12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

08/13 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

08/14 - Chicago, IL - The Vic *

08/15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

08/16 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

08/18 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

08/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

08/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

08/22 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues

08/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo *

* Special guest to Dimmu Borgir

Related Stories

Lindemann Share 'Home Sweet Home' Live Video

Rainbow Icon Joe Lynn Turner Working With Hypocrisy's Peter Tagtgren

News > Hypocrisy