John Mellencamp Recaps Kick Off Of North American Tour

John Mellencamp kicked off his North American Dancing Words Tour-The Greatest Hits this past weekend with shows at the Acrisure Amphitheatre in Michigan, and the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Illinois.

Sacks & Co shared this recap: The tour marks the first time Mellencamp has played his most beloved songs in a single night- some of which haven't been played for years. Mellencamp and his band delivered a career-spanning set, featuring classic hits including "Jack & Diane", "Pink Houses", "Hurts so Good", "Authority Song," "Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)," as well as other tracks that haven't been performed live in ten plus years, including "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.," "I Need a Lover," "Wild Nights," "Ain't Even Done With the Night," among other long unplayed gems.

Of the tour's first shows, Chicago Sun Times describes, "...the crowd, who sang every note," while Local Spins details of opening night, "From the lawn to the front of the floor, every fan was singing along..."

Mellencamp continues the tour across North American amphitheaters throughout the summer, with further stops including Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Hollywood Bowl, Ruoff Music Center and more.

JOHN MELLENCAMP LIVE

July 13-Kansas City, MO-Morton Amphitheater

July 14-Shakopee, MN-Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 16-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 18-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center

July 19-Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center

July 21-Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music Center

July 24-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center

July 25-Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26-Wantagh, NY-Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 29-Bristow, VA-Jiffy Lube Live

July 30-Charlotte, NC-Truliant Amphitheater

August 1-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 3-Tampa, FL-MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6-Houston, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 9-Phoenix, AZ-Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 10-Hollywood, CA-Hollywood Bowl

August 12-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre

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