Lion's Share's 'Dark Hours' Coming To Vinyl and CD

Lion's Share have announced that their classic 2009 album "Dark Hours" will be making its debut on vinyl, when it is reissued on August 28th. The album is set to be released on CD, classic black vinyl and limited yellow vinyl via Metalville Records.

Noterious Music had these details: Upon its original release, Dark Hours was hailed as one of the strongest traditional heavy metal albums of the year. The album was nominated for Album of the Year at the Swedish Metal Awards, named Album Of The Month by Sweden Rock Magazine (9/10), reached the Top 10 of the Soundchecks in leading German magazines including Metal Hammer, Rock Hard, Heavy and Rock It!, and earned outstanding reviews from media around the world.

Musically, Dark Hours delivers everything that has made LION'S SHARE one of Sweden's most respected melodic heavy metal bands: crushing riffs, soaring melodies, powerhouse vocals and world-class musicianship. The album features vocalist Nils Patrik Johansson, guitarist Lars Chriss and bassist Sampo Axelsson (formerly of the Glenn Hughes Band), with a guest guitar solo from Michael Romeo (SYMPHONY X). It was mixed and mastered by acclaimed producer Jens Bogren (OPETH, ARCH ENEMY, AMON AMARTH, KREATOR) at Fascination Street Studios.

Lyrically, Dark Hours explores some of the darkest chapters of the late 1960s. Rather than celebrating the optimism of the decade, the album draws inspiration from historical events and controversial figures including the Vietnam War, Charles Manson, Martin Luther King Jr., Che Guevara, the Prague Spring and the moon landing conspiracy theories, creating a powerful thematic thread throughout the album.

Opening track and first single/video "Judas Must Die" set the tone with relentless riffing and an unforgettable chorus, while fan favourites such as "Heavy Cross To Bear", "Phantom Rider" and " The Bottomless Pit" perfectly showcase LION'S SHARE's signature blend of classic heavy metal power and memorable songwriting.

Earlier this year, LION'S SHARE returned with their first studio album in 17 years, Inferno, released through Metalville. The album received exceptional international reviews, reached #3 in Sweden Rock Magazine's Critics Poll, earned a perfect 10/10 from Powerplay Magazine, spent eight consecutive weeks on the US Metal Radio Charts, and the single "We Are What We Are" has surpassed one million Spotify streams.

Throughout their career, LION'S SHARE have toured extensively with legendary acts including SAXON, DIO, MOTORHEAD, MANOWAR, U.D.O., ICED EARTH and NEVERMORE, establishing themselves as one of Scandinavia's premier melodic heavy metal bands.

Seventeen years after its original release, Dark Hours remains one of the defining albums in LION'S SHARE's catalogue. Now available on vinyl for the very first time, this modern heavy metal classic is ready to be rediscovered by longtime fans and experienced for the first time by a whole new generation of listeners.

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