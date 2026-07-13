The Haunt Preview 'Ghost' Album With 'Worst Taste In Men' Stream

Alt-rock sibling duo The Haunt are giving fans a taste of their forthcoming sophomore album "Ghost", by sharing the record's lead single "Worst Taste In Men".
"Ghost" is set to be released on October 30tg by Nettwerk. The Syndicate shared these details about the new single and album: Produced with the band's signature blend of raw intensity and cinematic atmosphere, the track pairs deep, driving riffs with soaring melodies and emotionally charged performances.
The dynamic chemistry between Anastasia and Max creates a powerful balance of vulnerability and aggression, pulling listeners into a dark, immersive world that feels both haunting and anthemic. The Haunt continue to push their sound into heavier, more expansive territory while holding onto the emotional edge that sets them apart.
Produced by Kevin Thrasher, "Worst Taste In Men", "Alone On Your Planet" follows "Favorite Way To Die" and "Ghost", establishing this new era of The Haunt and builds on the momentum of the band's debut full-length New Addiction, a relentless alt-rock release that confronted depression, anxiety, dead-end relationships, and the pressure-cooker realities of modern life.
Produced by John Feldmann and Kevin Thrasher, the album's impact has only continued to grow through standout singles including "Own Me," "Going Under," "Bad Omen," "Teeth," "New Addiction," and "Masochistic Lovers" (feat. Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate).
Ghost Tracklisting:
1. Ghost
2. Favorite Way to Die
3. Alone On Your Planet
4. Worst Taste in Men
5. Seasonal Depression
6. Until I Die
7. Cocaine
8. Misery Loves Company (I hate you)
9. Psychotic Love
10. Rain Clouds
11. Hate Me
12. Six Feet Underneath
13. Leaving, I'm Done
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