The Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter Gearing Up For North American Tour

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter are gearing up to launch the North American leg of their 50th anniversary tour of their iconic "Anarchy In The UK on September 11th.

Scoop Marketing had these details: With explosive festival sets and sold-out headline dates overseas wrapping in August, the band will storm into the U.S. and Canada beginning Sept. 11.

The band kicked off the European tour leg in June with blistering performances at Austria's Nova Rock, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, and the UK's legendary Isle of Wight Festival. The momentum continued through early July with a series of sweat-soaked performances across Spain and Germany-including triumphant sets at Barcelona Rock Fest, Nuremberg's Save The Core, and high-intensity headline dates in Cologne and Munich. The pairing of the three legendary punk pioneers with dynamic singer Frank Carter has the band firing on all cylinders as they continue across Europe before crossing the Atlantic.

The North American leg kicks off at Dallas' historic Longhorn Ballroom, marking the band's legendary return to the very stage of their infamous, confrontational 1978 show. With guitarist Steve Jones fully recovered from the broken wrist that paused original plans, the band will tear across the United States and Canada performing the landmark 1977 album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols in its entirety, along with choice deep cuts.

Jones said, "I'm really looking forward to play in the states in September. Missing out last year was a drag when I broke my wrist, but we're doing what we didn't do and a bunch more shows. Me and the lads are well up for it. Rock on and see you soon."

A hand-picked roster of regional support will join the tour: Cardiff's irreverent punk quintet Panic Shack handles the opening leg (Texas through Canada); Essex "powerpop-rockers" Bad Nerves take over the Northeast and Midwest; L.A. wildcards Starcrawler drive the West; and melodic hardcore standouts Militarie Gun lock down the dates leading up to the tour finale at the Hollywood Palladium.

Date City, State Venue Support

Sep. 11 Dallas, TX Longhorn Ballroom Panic Shack

Sep. 12 Austin, TX Emo's Panic Shack

Sep. 13 Houston, TX House of Blues Panic Shack

Sep. 15 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works Panic Shack

Sep. 17 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater Panic Shack

Sep. 18 Chicago, IL Riot Festival N/A - Festival

Sep. 20 Ottawa, ON City Folk Festival N/A - Festival

Sep. 21 Toronto, ON HISTORY Panic Shack

Sep. 22 Montreal, QC L'Olympia Panic Shack

Sep. 25 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Bad Nerves

Sep. 26 Brooklyn, NY CBGB Festival at Under the K N/A - Festival

Sep. 28 Boston, MA Royale Bad Nerves

Sep. 29 Washington, DC 9:30 Club Bad Nerves

Oct. 1 Cleveland, OH The Agora Bad Nerves

Oct. 3 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Bad Nerves

Oct. 4 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall Bad Nerves

Oct. 6 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Starcrawler

Oct. 9 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre Starcrawler

Oct. 10 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center Starcrawler

Oct. 12 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo Starcrawler

Oct. 14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Starcrawler

Oct. 16 San Diego, CA SOMA Militarie Gun

Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre Militarie Gun

Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Palladium Militarie Gun

Related Stories

Glen Matlock's 'I Was A Teenage Sex Pistol' Documentary Set For Digital Release

The Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter Reveal North American Tour Support

Marshall Unveils Sex Pistols 50th Anniversary JCM800

The Sex Pistols Feat. Frank Carter Announce Rescheduled 2026 North American Tour Dates

News > Sex Pistols