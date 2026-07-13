The Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter Gearing Up For North American Tour

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter are gearing up to launch the North American leg of their 50th anniversary tour of their iconic "Anarchy In The UK on September 11th.
Scoop Marketing had these details: With explosive festival sets and sold-out headline dates overseas wrapping in August, the band will storm into the U.S. and Canada beginning Sept. 11.
The band kicked off the European tour leg in June with blistering performances at Austria's Nova Rock, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, and the UK's legendary Isle of Wight Festival. The momentum continued through early July with a series of sweat-soaked performances across Spain and Germany-including triumphant sets at Barcelona Rock Fest, Nuremberg's Save The Core, and high-intensity headline dates in Cologne and Munich. The pairing of the three legendary punk pioneers with dynamic singer Frank Carter has the band firing on all cylinders as they continue across Europe before crossing the Atlantic.
The North American leg kicks off at Dallas' historic Longhorn Ballroom, marking the band's legendary return to the very stage of their infamous, confrontational 1978 show. With guitarist Steve Jones fully recovered from the broken wrist that paused original plans, the band will tear across the United States and Canada performing the landmark 1977 album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols in its entirety, along with choice deep cuts.
Jones said, "I'm really looking forward to play in the states in September. Missing out last year was a drag when I broke my wrist, but we're doing what we didn't do and a bunch more shows. Me and the lads are well up for it. Rock on and see you soon."
A hand-picked roster of regional support will join the tour: Cardiff's irreverent punk quintet Panic Shack handles the opening leg (Texas through Canada); Essex "powerpop-rockers" Bad Nerves take over the Northeast and Midwest; L.A. wildcards Starcrawler drive the West; and melodic hardcore standouts Militarie Gun lock down the dates leading up to the tour finale at the Hollywood Palladium.
Date City, State Venue Support
Sep. 11 Dallas, TX Longhorn Ballroom Panic Shack
Sep. 12 Austin, TX Emo's Panic Shack
Sep. 13 Houston, TX House of Blues Panic Shack
Sep. 15 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works Panic Shack
Sep. 17 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater Panic Shack
Sep. 18 Chicago, IL Riot Festival N/A - Festival
Sep. 20 Ottawa, ON City Folk Festival N/A - Festival
Sep. 21 Toronto, ON HISTORY Panic Shack
Sep. 22 Montreal, QC L'Olympia Panic Shack
Sep. 25 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Bad Nerves
Sep. 26 Brooklyn, NY CBGB Festival at Under the K N/A - Festival
Sep. 28 Boston, MA Royale Bad Nerves
Sep. 29 Washington, DC 9:30 Club Bad Nerves
Oct. 1 Cleveland, OH The Agora Bad Nerves
Oct. 3 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Bad Nerves
Oct. 4 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall Bad Nerves
Oct. 6 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Starcrawler
Oct. 9 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre Starcrawler
Oct. 10 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center Starcrawler
Oct. 12 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo Starcrawler
Oct. 14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Starcrawler
Oct. 16 San Diego, CA SOMA Militarie Gun
Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre Militarie Gun
Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Palladium Militarie Gun
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