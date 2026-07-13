Three Dog Night, Ambrosia Lead Yacht Rock Detroit Lineup

Yacht Rock Detroit 2026 will be taking place July 17-18, 2026 at Detroit's legendary Roostertail, for the second annual installment of waterfront music festival that sold out its inaugural year.

Big Picture Media has these details: Kicking off the weekend, the venue will also host the Music Giving Hope Gala on Thursday, July 16, benefiting the Detroit Youth Choir. The two-day celebration will feature an all-star lineup of smooth rock legends, including Three Dog Night, Ambrosia, Pablo Cruise, Yacht Rock Revue, Peter Beckett, Walter Egan, Elliot Lurie, and John Ford Coley, along with special performances from regional talent and tribute favorites.

Set along the banks of the Detroit River, Yacht Rock Detroit transforms the iconic Roostertail into a vibrant waterfront music destination celebrating the timeless sound of late '70s and early '80s soft rock. Tickets start at $199 for General Admission and $399 for VIP Admiral's Pass packages, and are available now at www.yachtrockdetroit.com.

For Yacht Rock Detroit, the entire seven-acre property will come alive-indoors and outdoors-with live performances overlooking the river, boats docking along the waterfront, elevated VIP lounges, signature yacht rock-inspired cocktails, premium culinary experiences, champagne bars, nautical-themed photo installations, and a Best-Dressed Yacht Rock Costume Contest. Curated DJ sets spinning smooth classics will keep the energy flowing from afternoon sunshine through golden-hour performances.

"This festival captures everything people love about Detroit summers-great music, the river, boats, and a sense of celebration," said Michael Schoenith owner of the Roostertail and co-producer of Yacht Rock Detroit. "The Roostertail has always been about bringing people together for unforgettable moments, and Yacht Rock Detroit continues that tradition in a way that feels both nostalgic and excitingly new."

Adding to the weekend's festivities, the Roostertail will host the Music Giving Hope Gala on Thursday, July 16. Music Giving Hope, a foundation co-founded by the late Tito Jackson, is dedicated to using the power of music to inspire hope and improve lives around the world.

The exclusive gala will feature intimate performances by Walter Egan, Peter Beckett, and John Ford Coley ahead of their Yacht Rock Detroit appearances, along with an auction featuring exclusive memorabilia, multiple autographed guitars, and premium collectible items. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Detroit Youth Choir, the nationally recognized youth ensemble that has transformed the lives of young people throughout Metropolitan Detroit through music, discipline, and performance excellence. Gala tickets include hors d'oeuvres and drinks courtesy of the Roostertail. Learn more here.

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