Watch The Calling's 'Dust' Video

The Calling have shared a music video for their brand new single "Dust", which is the first taste of the group's forthcoming album "Before The World Turns To Dust".

The 15-track record, the group's first since 2004, is set to be released this fall. SRO shared these details: The Los Angeles group is led by singer, songwriter, and guitarist Alex Band alongside members Daniel Damico (lead guitar, keyboards, backing vocals) and Dom Liberati (bass).

They've returned to build on their signature rock sound that's filled with big ascending melodies, emotionally absorbing lyrics, and Band's moving vocals. These are the same elements that powered THE CALLING's 2001 single "Wherever You Will Go," notably the second-longest running #1 hit (23 weeks) on Billboard's Adult Top 40 chart.

"I was initially writing 'Dust' as a timeless love song set in an apocalyptic world-kind of like what ours feels like at the moment-but then the song got a bit deeper," says Band about the song which captivates with its lines "Before the world turns to dust/ Love will find us." "At the time," he adds, "I was learning a lot about quantum physics and astrophysics and that brought in a different meaning. We're all basically born from cosmic dust and connected by the same energy that flows through us. If you look close enough, everything in the universe is even made of the same core elements. Maybe love amplifies that subatomic connection? Maybe love can even transcend space and time? All of this was running through my head while writing 'Dust.'

The video for "Dust," directed by Tom Flynn, is striking and memorable featuring Band and award-winning actress Katelynn E. Newberry who has over 100 film credits. The ethereal fairy tale-like video takes magical turns with a sprinkling of gold dust throughout the star-crossed lovers' journey.

"Going off the idea that everything is made of the same energy and love never dies, the video tells a story of two people who haven't been able to connect--maybe one has passed, maybe both have passed, maybe they live in parallel universes," explains Band. "Whatever way you want to imagine it for yourself, we would like to think that love is stronger than what keeps us apart. That in the right moment, we can find each other again. In terms of production, we are proud of the video we made with a small budget and little time. I think it conveys exactly what we wanted it to. The director did an exceptional job putting all the pieces together. My wife wrote the video treatment and we shot it at my family's property in Cleveland during a surprise snowstorm."

Noting their last album, Camino Palmero, was released 25 years ago, Band says: "I hope we fit into today's musical landscape as we have in the past. We aren't trying to chase any current trends or change our sound; we're just hoping that our big anthemic sound resonates and that we can connect with people around the world. It's truly our fans who have kept us alive, never giving up on us like we have never given up on ourselves and our belief that music does so much more than just entertain.

"We've been together in this iteration of the band for four years now, and our chemistry is amazing and keeps getting stronger-whether writing, recording or performing live together," elaborates Band. "Daniel and I have been friends for over 20 years; he has been playing guitar off and on for me and for The Calling since the early 2000s, and we have very similar taste and writing styles based on our love of classic and 80s/90s rock. I knew I needed to add someone that would bring in something different and shake things up. Then Dom came along. Dom is an incredible bass player, having worked for me for a couple of shows. He's also got his own thing going as a solo artist and he's a bit younger in age and brings in a different pop sound. I knew Daniel and Dom would get along but I didn't know they would end up becoming best friends. Playing live and touring is a collective joy for us and we're always looking forward to the next show."

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