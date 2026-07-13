Watch The Plot In You's 'Carved' Video

(Cosa Nostra) The Plot In You has released 'The Volumes Series', the concluding full-length collection highlighting the quartet's creative expression and artistic journey across the four preceding EPs (via Fearless Records).
In celebration of its release, the band has shared the official music video for their track "Carved". When asked about the song, vocalist Landon Tewers commented: "Carved is a letter to the creative self.
"Viewing the writer almost as a separate entity that one battles with. Pushing and pulling with abstract motive, never seeming to find peace as one."
The Plot In You Set Release Date For 'The Volume Series'
The Plot In You Reveal 'Silence' Video
The Plot In You Announce 2025 Headline Tour
Watch The Plot In You's 'Been Here Before' Video
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
L7's Jennifer Finch Diagnosed With Aggressive Brain Cancer
Win A Guns N' Roses VIP Experience To Support Suicide Prevention
Alice Cooper Announce Alice's Attic Fall Tour
The Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter Gearing Up For North American Tour
The Stray Cats Extend U.S. Tour Into The Fall
Watch The Calling's 'Dust' Video
John Mellencamp Recaps Kick Off Of North American Tour
The Stooges' 'Fun House' Gets Definitive Audiophile Upgrade
Hear Steelheart's Rendition of 'Without You'
Lion's Share's 'Dark Hours' Coming To Vinyl and CD
Hypocrisy Add Headline Dates Around Upcoming North American Tour With Dimmu Borgir
Three Dog Night, Ambrosia Lead Yacht Rock Detroit Lineup