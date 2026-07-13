Watch The Plot In You's 'Carved' Video

(Cosa Nostra) The Plot In You has released 'The Volumes Series', the concluding full-length collection highlighting the quartet's creative expression and artistic journey across the four preceding EPs (via Fearless Records).

In celebration of its release, the band has shared the official music video for their track "Carved". When asked about the song, vocalist Landon Tewers commented: "Carved is a letter to the creative self.

"Viewing the writer almost as a separate entity that one battles with. Pushing and pulling with abstract motive, never seeming to find peace as one."

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