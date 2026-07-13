Win A Guns N' Roses VIP Experience To Support Suicide Prevention

(The Oriel Company) Rock legends Guns N' Roses has partnered with Fandiem to launch a national fundraising campaign in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), giving fans the chance to win an unforgettable VIP experience at the band's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, California on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The campaign will help build awareness around Guns N' Roses' 2026 World Tour in North America while raising funds for AFSP and its mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Fans who donate through Fandiem will be entered for the chance to win a trip for two to Pasadena, CA, to attend Guns N' Roses' Rose Bowl concert. In addition, fans at every show on the band's North American tour will have the opportunity to donate on site for the chance to receive ticket upgrades, giving fans in every city a way to participate and support AFSP.

The grand prize includes round-trip travel to Pasadena, a three-night hotel stay for two, and two tickets for their September 5, 2026 performance at the Rose Bowl. The winner and their guest will also get access to the VIP riser access in the Pit, early entry with priority access to the Pit, a behind-the-scenes look at the band's elaborate production, an on-stage group photo with the opportunity to hold one of the band member's instruments, invitation to The Live Era VIP Lounge, limited-edition Guns N' Roses VIP merchandise, an Ultimate-only VIP gift item, an official Guns N' Roses The Live Era VIP Lounge laminate, VIP commemorative concert ticket, and more.

As part of the campaign, fans who donate $150 or more will receive a Guns N' Roses hoodie, while fans who donate $50 or more will receive three months of Veeps All Access for free.

"We are grateful to Guns N' Roses and Fandiem for their extraordinary support and for using their platform to champion the mission of our organization," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Bob Gebbia. "Music has a unique ability to reduce stigma and start conversations that save lives, and by bringing a message of hope directly to fans during their 2026 World Tour, the band is helping us reach more people with vital resources and the knowledge that they are not alone."

The campaign is open now at http://fandiem.com/gnr.

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