Billy Idol Reimagines 'White Wedding' And 'Eyes Without A Face'

(Apple Music) More than four decades after the release of his iconic 1982 anthem "White Wedding" and 1984 hit "Eyes Without A Face," Billy Idol delivers powerful new reimagined versions live from Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles.

Joined by longtime collaborator and legendary guitarist Steve Stevens, whose rapid-fire opening riff and unforgettable solo helped define the original recording, the performance celebrates one of rock's most enduring songs while adding another milestone to Idol's landmark 2026, following being selected to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Music Awards, his Las Vegas residency, the launch of his 'It's A Nice Day To... Tour Again!' North American tour, surprise Coachella appearance, and the release of the critically acclaimed documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead.

In this Apple Music series, artists perform new renditions of their most beloved and enduring songs in their catalog. Each session is filmed and recorded in Spatial Audio and released exclusively on Apple Music. Billy's performance joins recent Rediscovered renditions from the Goo Goo Dolls, Norah Jones, Estelle, and Ne-Yo.

Watch Billy Idol's reimagined performances of "White Wedding" below and listen to "Eyes Without A Face," featuring Steve Stevens, exclusively in Spatial Audio on Apple Music here.

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