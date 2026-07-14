Cliff Burton Museum Coming To The KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience

(PR) KnuckleBonz today announces an official collaboration with the Cliff Burton Family Estate to bring the Cliff Burton Museum to the KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience, a first-of-its-kind immersive 3D digital platform launching Summer 2026.

KnuckleBonz360 is a digital platform featuring immersive 3D worlds built to celebrate the iconic imagery of great bands and artists. With 20+ band worlds launching in 2026, the KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience gives fans a place to connect with other fans, play mini-games, shop for exclusive collectibles, and explore as iconic album art and imagery come to life!

Developed in close collaboration with the Cliff Burton Family Estate, the museum is a dedicated space inside KnuckleBonz360 built to celebrate Cliff's life, his artistry, and his enduring influence as one of the most revered bassists in heavy music.

Fans will walk through Cliff's story, from his Bay Area roots to the imagery of live performances that shaped generations of metal musicians and fans, presented with the care his legacy deserves.

"Cliff Burton redefined the role of the bass guitar in thrash, and his influence is stronger than ever. Building the Cliff Burton Museum inside KnuckleBonz360 is our way to pay tribute to the brilliance of Cliff, and to give fans everywhere a place where his legacy lives on 24/7, 365 days a year," says Tony Simerman, CEO and Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc.

"Cliff's music and spirit continue to inspire fans around the world, and our family is proud to celebrate his legacy in this way. Working with KnuckleBonz to bring Cliff's story to life inside the Cliff Burton Museum means so much to us, and we know fans everywhere will feel his presence in this space," says the Cliff Burton Family Estate.

This collaboration continues a relationship that began with the Cliff Burton Rock Iconz Limited Edition Statue, created with the Estate in 2022 with a portion of proceeds supporting the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund for Rising Youth Musicians. The Cliff Burton Museum brings that same craftsmanship into a living 3D world where fans can explore the instruments, imagery, and moments that defined one of metal's most influential figures.

The KnuckleBonz360 store will feature select licensed, limited edition digital collectibles as well as a new hand-crafted physical collectible of Cliff Burton that will be released later this year and will ship worldwide. This multi-player world allows fans to connect and explore together. The Cliff Burton Museum Experience launches Summer 2026.

Join the KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience waitlist at knucklebonz360.com.

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