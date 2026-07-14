Hickoids Announce Still Trippin' Tour

(WP) 42 years into a jagged and checkered career Hickoids are pleased to announce the "Still Trippin'" summer 2026 tour. The Austin Music Hall of Fame inductees began their wild ride back in 1984 - playing a psylocybin fueled (sour) mashup of punk, hard country, glam and psychedelic rock while gaining a reputation as one of the foundational acts of the cowpunk genre.



This will be the band's first excursion to the Upper Midwest in almost 35 years, and their first shows in the Canadian province of Ontario as well as several other cities along the way.

Since reforming in the latter half of the 2000s the band has played north of 800 shows across half the United States (including Alaska), Canada and ten European countries at punk clubs, blues and country bars and festivals.



Four decades on - the band, led by original vocalist and co-founder Jeff Smith (the other four members from the band's debut album are all now deceased) alongside decade plus Hickoids Lance Farley (drums), Tom Trusnovic (bass), Cody Richardson (guitar) and relative newcomer at eight years Harvey McLaughlin (guitar and keyboards), continue to ply their trade delivering a singular, rowdy melange of Southern styles they refer to as "roadhouse punk" - at home on any stage and rendered with ample musical chops and showmanship.

The upcoming tour will feature unique set lists each night called on the spot and culled from across the band's catalog alongside unreleased tunes and audience faves.

WED - July 29 - Kansas City, MO - Warehouse On Broadway *

TH - July 30 - Omaha, NE - The Sydney +

FRI - July 31 Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall *

SAT - Aug 1 - Green Bay, WI - Revelry +

SUN - Aug 2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's *

MON - Aug 3 - Ann Arbor, MI - Funhouse *

TUES - Aug 4 - Detroit, MI - Outer Limits Lounge *

THU - Aug 6 - Buffalo, NY - Sportsmen Tavern *

FRI - Aug 7 - London, ON - Richmond Tavern *

SUN - Aug 9 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *

MON - Aug 10 - Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern *

TUES - Aug 11 - New Hope, PA - John and Peter's

THU - Aug 13 - Asheville, NC - Fleetwood's

FRI - Aug 14 - Atlanta, GA - StarBar

SAT - Aug 15 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar

SUN - Aug 16 - Houston, TX - Continental Club/Shoeshine Charlie's Big Top Lounge (matinee)

*First time in market

+First show in market in 35+ years

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