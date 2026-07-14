Lorraine Lewis And Dee Snider To Cover David Bowie Classic

(MS) Lorraine Lewis of Femme Fatale recently joined Mark Strigl on his long-running independent Talking Metal podcast, where she discussed her recent collaboration with Blacklist Union, her upcoming European tour with Faster Pussycat featuring Taime Downe, working with Steve Brown, her departure from Vixen, an upcoming David Bowie cover recording with Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, and much more.
The interview appears in Episode 1001 of Talking Metal, one of the world's longest-running hard rock and heavy metal podcasts, which has been delivering artist interviews and music coverage since 2005.
During the conversation, Lewis unexpectedly revealed details about a forthcoming duet with Dee Snider on David Bowie's classic "Heroes."
"I have a new single coming out. We're hoping to get the video done within the next few weeks. But I'm just going to say it. Cleopatra might get mad at me, but I don't know. I'm going to say it. I have a new song coming out. We recorded the song 'Heroes' by David Bowie. I recorded that with Dee Snider.
And... I just got chills because I know it's true. I was like, 'Did I really let the cat out of the bag?' I think I just did. I'm just going to own it right now. I'll tell you why I'm owning it. We have plans to do a video together, which is amazing.
Dee is an amazing singer. Cleopatra wants to release a collector's item, so I just autographed 150 inserts for the pink vinyl that's coming out for the single and 50 for the white vinyl. We're going to be releasing 100 collector items of the song 'Heroes' with Dee Snider and me. It is badass. It's a huge thing. It's a really big thing."
Elsewhere in the interview, Lewis reflects on the next chapter of her career, discusses recording new music with Blacklist Union, shares stories about her exit from Vixen, and previews her upcoming European tour with Faster Pussycat.
The complete interview is available now as Episode 1001 of the Talking Metal podcast, hosted by veteran rock journalist and broadcaster Mark Strigl. Since launching in 2005, Talking Metal has featured interviews with many of rock and metal's biggest names, making it one of the genre's longest-running podcasts. Stream the episode here
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