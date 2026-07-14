Seven Spires Announce Master Key Edition of 'A Fortress Called Home'

(Freeman Promotions) Seven Spires is proud to announce the Master Key Edition of their acclaimed recent album 'A Fortress Called Home,' set for release on September 4th via Frontiers Music Srl. To mark the occasion, the band also shares the new single "Songs Upon Wine-Stained Tongues (Orchestral Version)," alongside a visualizer.

Originally released in 2024 to widespread critical acclaim, 'A Fortress Called Home' further cemented Seven Spires' reputation as one of the most ambitious, creative and emotionally compelling bands in modern metal. Seamlessly blending symphonic metal, power metal, progressive influences and extreme metal elements, the album showcased the band at the peak of its artistic vision, driven by Adrienne Cowan's extraordinary vocal performance and the group's fearless approach to songwriting.

Now available in the expansive Master Key Edition, this definitive 3 disc package offers fans the opportunity to experience the album from entirely new perspectives. Alongside the original album, the set includes a complete collection of instrumental versions, highlighting the remarkable arrangements, orchestration work and musicianship that underpin the record. The third disc further expands the listening experience with orchestral versions of selected songs as well as exclusive live recordings captured during the band's recent touring cycle.

About the Master Key Edition, the band comments: "We invite you to explore deeper into 'A Fortress Called Home' with this Master Key Edition! Who knows what secrets you may find hidden in the instrumentals and orchestral arrangements? What memories will you behold in the gallery of live souvenirs from the last two years?"

From the epic opener "Songs Upon Wine-Stained Tongues" to the cinematic closing moments of "The Old Hurt Of Being Left Behind," 'A Fortress Called Home' represents SEVEN SPIRES at their most accomplished and mature. The additional material included in the upcoming Master Key Edition reveals new dimensions of these compositions, offering a deeper look into the creative process behind one of the band's most celebrated releases.

For longtime followers and new listeners alike, 'A Fortress Called Home (Master Key Edition)' stands as the ultimate document of this important chapter in the band's evolution and a testament to why Seven Spires continue to be regarded as one of the most exciting and forward-thinking names in contemporary metal.

Adrienne Cowan shares: "This is also our first time releasing orchestral arrangements. I'm a little extra proud of that, and quite excited since it's something we've always wanted to do."

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