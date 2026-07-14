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The Beaches Share Video For Off Campus Hit 'Edge Of The Earth'

07-14-2026
The Beaches Share Video For Off Campus Hit 'Edge Of The Earth'

(The Oriel Company) The Beaches has unveiled its official music video for its acclaimed track "Edge of the Earth." The video comes as The Beaches continue to hit new heights after being prominently featured in the storyline of Amazon Prime Video's hit new series "Off Campus."

Originally released as part of their 2023 album Blame My Ex, the "Edge of the Earth" sync has led to massive boosts in streaming numbers across the band's catalogue, becoming their biggest song across all platforms, and a rise to the top 5 Most Added on US Pop and Alternative Radio.

The video, directed by Lara Chochon, embodies the complicated, raw emotions that come with young love and the instinctual nature to chase and find a romantic connection.

"We're so thrilled by all the love 'Edge of the Earth' has received in the Off Campus world," the band shares. "It gave us the opportunity to film a music video where we teamed up with Lara Chochon, who we're such fans of, to create something that reflects queer joy and the queer story that we initially wrote about with a nod to Garrett Graham's hockey/yearning journey. We hope both our OG & new fans enjoy the beauty of it all."

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