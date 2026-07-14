The Offspring Lead SEMA Fest Lineup

(Falcon Publicity) The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), producers of the SEMA Show, the major trade-only automotive aftermarket event held annually in Las Vegas, today announced the musical lineup for SEMA Fest, taking place Friday, November 6, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Headlined by multi-platinum punk rock icons The Offspring, the lineup also features anthemic alt-rockers Jimmy Eat World, genre-blending rock reggae outfit 311, and California rock band The Alive.

Together these chart-topping, arena-caliber acts will bring their catalog of massive hits to SEMA Fest, delivering the ultimate intersection of high-octane and high-decibels, a one-day celebration of the long-standing bond between music and car culture that closes out SEMA Week with an unforgettable public experience.

Early bird pre-sale tickets are available July 15, with the general on-sale kicking off this Friday, July 17 at 10 am PT via www.semafest.com. General admission and VIP concert access tickets are available, as are combined tickets, offering entry to both SEMA Fest and SEMA Show Friday public access. This exclusive bundle gives automotive enthusiasts rare access to the world's largest automotive aftermarket trade event-typically reserved for industry insiders-alongside performances from some of today's biggest bands.

"SEMA Fest represents where our industry is headed, at the crossroads of innovation, lifestyle, and cultural relevance," said Tom Gattuso, SEMA Vice President of Events. "By bringing together the world's premier automotive gathering with iconic music, immersive automotive experiences, and enthusiast access, we are creating a powerful platform that expands the reach of car culture, strengthens engagement with new audiences, and sends SEMA Week out on a high-energy, high-impact note."

SEMA Fest serves as the official "closing ceremony" of SEMA Week, transforming the world's premier automotive trade show into a massive public celebration and extending the energy of the SEMA Show into a day-long experience.

The day begins inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, where attendees can explore the SEMA Show floor, including 2,000-plus exhibiting brands and vendors, thousands of custom builds, and the latest in automotive products and technology.

As the day continues, the action moves outdoors for the legendary SEMA Cruise and high-intensity motorsports demonstrations that keep the excitement building throughout the afternoon.

Then, as the sun sets, attention turns to the SEMA Fest Stage, where live music and automotive adrenaline come together in one immersive environment. The automotive excitement continues into the evening with featured vehicle displays and motorsports performances that keep car culture front and center through the final encore.

2026 Musical Lineup: Multi-platinum punk rock icons The Offspring bring decades of Southern California punk-rock energy to SEMA Fest. Formed in Garden Grove in 1984, the band is known for their generation-defining hits such as "Self Esteem," "Come Out and Play," "The Kids Aren't Alright," and "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)." Widely credited with helping revive mainstream interest in punk rock during the 1990s, The Offspring has sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

Jimmy Eat World adds its signature anthemic alternative-rock sound to the lineup. The band broke through globally with "The Middle," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks chart and became one of the defining rock songs of the early 2000s.

311 brings its unmistakable blend of rock, reggae, funk, and hip-hop influences to the main stage. The band has released 14 studio albums, sold more than 10 million records in the United States, and remains known for crowd favorites such as "Down," "Amber," and "All Mixed Up."

The Alive rounds out the bill with a fresh California rock sound rooted in surf, skate, and hard-driving live performance. The band cites influences including Black Sabbath, Nirvana, Rush, and Queens of the Stone Age, making them a fitting addition to a lineup built on energy, edge, and attitude.

Featured Experiences: The evening's adrenaline will be amplified by world-class automotive demos, including drifting demonstrations from OPTIMA and the high-energy Globe of Death.

Supercar Saturdays Florida returns to SEMA Fest with a curated showcase of rare hypercars and exotic vehicles following its debut SEMA Fest appearance in 2025, where it presented an exclusive hypercar and supercar display.

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