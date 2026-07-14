Tracy Bonham Launching The Burdens of Being Upright 30th Anniversary Tour

(Reybee) In celebration of 30 years of her mainstream breakthrough debut The Burdens of Being Upright, two-time GRAMMY-nominated alternative artist Tracy Bonham will be performing the gold-certified album in its entirety... except this time, through the eyes of a seasoned and much-more-enlightened artist.

"The Burdens album was a rebellious encounter with expectations from others, claiming my own identity, and the confusion and rage as a young woman on my own," Tracy explains, recalling the release of that album when she was still in her late 20s. "Thirty years later, the songs are as impactful but are landing differently for me. For the past 30 years, I've been playing small ever since the 'Angry Young Woman' moniker that made me recoil. I hated being labeled, but still, I am a Gen X'er in menopause who is still trying to figure it all out, I am a single mother of a teenage boy in a cruel world (no, everything's not fine), and I have let the narrative of not having a voice lead me down dark paths. These songs are ultimately transforming who I am now."

Following exuberant recent shows including a sold out four-month residency in Boston earlier this year (in which she was joined by surprise guests Tanya Donnelly and Gail Greenwood of Belly and Hugo Burnham of Gang of Four, shows in New York (supporting Cracker), and Milwaukee's iconic Summerfest, Tracy will be playing shows in the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest, before returning to the East Coast, including a slot at the Rhode Island Folk Festival.

As part of the celebration of the album that transformed her from a local artist to an international star with a #1 Modern Rock hit in her massive single "Mother Mother," Tracy is prepping a refreshed and re-recorded new version of The Burdens of Being Upright to be released later this Fall 2026. While the original album was recorded with the rebellious nature of youth but still rather wide-eyed and innocent to the cutthroat nature of the music business, these new versions have unearthed something she hadn't realized until now. One poignant example is how her second single "The One" transformed from being a very personal song to one that spoke for women at large. She explains, "The new version of 'The One' has made me realize that I have a responsibility to speak for other people, primarily women, who have been limited, diminished, and victimized. I feel it is important to call out the people who are abusers instead of protecting them as I once did. In the original version, I was expressive with the lyrics while hiding behind its catchy melodic pop chorus. When recording this new version, I was inspired by all the voices of people, especially women, before me who might not have had the chance to speak out."

Hoping to right a past regret, Tracy also points out she wishes "One Hit Wonder" would have been a single. Reflecting on the irony of the song's title and message, "It was a premonition. I could see the writing on the wall even as I went on my first tours in 1995. The music business is fickle. It's on to the next thing before you even begin. I saw it happen to my friends, and I could feel it happening to me as well."

A classically trained violinist and pianist, Tracy has undergone a transformation over the last three decades. Her debut album catapulted her into the spotlight, resulting in MTV fame (the "Mother Mother" video was in constant rotation on the channel), major radio play, a featured performer on Lillth Fair, multiple late night TV performances, and more. Her prime positioning in the rock kingdom has afforded her continued pop cultural references, including her music being included in the soundtrack to Bridget Jones' Diary, a regular warm-up gig for Blue Man Group, and more recently Showtime's YellowJackets and Canada's current hit series "FEM."

Now celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Burdens of Being Upright, Bonham is re-recording her debut album from the vantage point of a confident, unapologetic female voice. What once burned as youthful anger is now reclaimed as strength, clarity, and creative power. This re-imagining reframes the songs through lived experience - transforming raw emotion into insight, resilience, and connection. It's not just a return to the music, but a rekindling of the inner fire - a call for young women to trust their rage, honor their instincts, and transform that heat into power, purpose, and something fiercely beautiful.

Tracy Bonham's upcoming refresh of The Burdens of Being Upright will be released this Fall 2026

August 6 Madison, WI Kiki's House of Righteous Music (Solo Show)

August 7 Milwaukee, WI Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co (Solo Show)

August 9 Minneapolis, MN The Parkway Theater (Full Band)

August 20 Seattle, WA The Rabbit Box

August 21 Eugene, OR Art House

August 22 Eugene, OR Art House

August 30 East Providence, RI Rhode Island Folk Festival 2026

October 2 Columbus, OH Natalie's Grandview (Music Hall & Kitchen)

November 13 Boston, MA Sonia (Full Band)

November 14 New York, NY Drom (Full Band)

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