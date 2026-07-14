Yoshiki Adds Perry Farrell as Guest for Disney Hall Shows

(BHM) Yoshiki has announced that Perry Farrell, the visionary frontman of Jane's Addiction and founder of Lollapalooza, will appear as a special guest on July 16 ("Scarlet Night") during YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 at Walt Disney Concert Hall, joining previously announced guest Jonathan Davis of Korn, who performs both evenings, and Josh Groban, who joins July 17's "Violet Night", for what is shaping up to be one of the year's most remarkable live music events.

The addition of Farrell further elevates a concert series that has rapidly become one of the summer's most anticipated musical events. Bringing together these legendary artists whose careers have helped redefine alternative rock, heavy music, classical crossover, and modern songwriting, the performances promise a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration unlike anything previously presented on the Walt Disney Concert Hall stage.

The concerts mark YOSHIKI's long-awaited return to North America following his recovery from his third cervical spine surgery and continue what many publications have described as a bold new creative chapter for the internationally acclaimed composer, pianist, drummer, and producer. The two performances - "Scarlet Night" on July 16 and "Violet Night" on July 17 - will feature different setlists and unique guest collaborations, making each evening a distinct experience.

Few artists have influenced alternative music as profoundly as Perry Farrell. As the voice behind Jane's Addiction and the creator of Lollapalooza, Farrell helped reshape the modern rock landscape while continually blurring the boundaries between rock, art, and performance. His appearance alongside Jonathan Davis - whose work with Korn helped define an entire generation of heavy music - and Josh Groban, one of the world's most celebrated vocalists, underscores the extraordinary breadth of YOSHIKI's musical universe.

YOSHIKI has spent decades building a career that transcends genre, collaborating with artists ranging from classical orchestras to rock legends while earning worldwide acclaim as both a composer and performer. His upcoming Walt Disney Concert Hall engagement follows sold-out performances in Tokyo, landmark international appearances, and a series of acclaimed collaborations that have reinforced his reputation as one of music's most fearless creative visionaries.

With Farrell now joining Jonathan Davis and Josh Groban, YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 has evolved into an unprecedented gathering of artists whose combined influence spans generations and musical genres. Set within one of the world's most celebrated concert halls, these performances promise an evening where classical music, alternative rock, metal, cinematic composition, and powerhouse vocals converge in a way that could only happen through YOSHIKI's singular artistic vision.

As anticipation continues to build, the announcement further cements YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 as one of the defining live music events of the year - two exclusive performances bringing together some of the most influential voices in modern music for an unforgettable celebration of artistry, innovation, and collaboration.

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