Dexter and The Moonrocks Share 'If You Could Talk' Video

(fcc) Dexter and The Moonrocks continue their remarkable ascent with the release of their new single "If You Could Talk" - out now via Severance Records/Big Loud Rock.

Accompanied by a resonant music video visual, the new track arrives amid the band's meteoric rise with breakout song "Freakin Out," which has skyrocketed up the charts in just weeks. "If You Could Talk" further invites listeners into the musical world of Dexter and The Moonrocks as they continue to conquer airwaves and quickly establish themselves as prominent power players within their genre.

With "If You Could Talk," Dexter and the Moonrocks flex their storytelling prowess with narrative depth and raw honesty. Alternating between their signature hard-hitting, guitar-driven sound and intimate acoustics, the song poignantly captures the emotional experience of being away from home and apart from the ones you love. Piercingly vulnerable, the song highlights the struggle between relationship and obligation, opening with "Tell me, are you not alright/All you do is cry ever since I left/I'm sorry, I hate it when I work/I swear the Heavens and the Earth stand still for you." The music video is equally layered with sentiment, cutting between scenes of life back home and life on the road-with an ever-present phone at its symbolic center.

"The song, If You Could Talk, and what it means to me is about having a family back home that you never get to see," says lead singer James Tuffs. "It's about what a conversation would sound like with your son if he knew how to talk, or whoever it may be. Everyone has something they are leaving behind when they hit the road, and this song is about all of those endless struggles that come with that. "

"If You Could Talk" arrives amidst Dexter and The Moonrocks' exceedingly rapid momentum over the last few months with "Freakin' Out," which has spent its third consecutive week at #1 at Alt Radio and continues to hold strong in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. Dubbed song of the year by HITS Magazine, the song has amassed over 200 million global streams in less than two months and only continues to climb. Most recently, the viral smash hit received an official RIAA Gold Certification, marking the band's first-ever track to achieve this milestone.

On the heels of "Freakin' Out"'s viral success, the band unveiled "12 Steps" (feat. Treaty Oak Revival), marking the band's first collaboration with fellow Texans and multiplatinum red dirt rock mavericks Treaty Oak Revival. Arriving amidst their breakthrough year, the song received notable praise from Whiskey Riff ("a homerun from the two powerhouses"), Raised Rowdy ("rock song of the summer"), and VICE ("dope alt-country banger").

Dexter and The Moonrocks' hot streak continues into the summer with an abundance of live shows, and they are currently on the road for the second leg of their nearly sold-out headline Welcome To The Donkey Flats tour, followed by select support dates for Shinedown and Turnpike Troubadours. Additionally, they'll bring their Western Space Grunge to festival stages at Rocklahoma, and Strummingbird Festival.

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