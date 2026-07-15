KISS and Dan Reed Network Offshoot Shogun Mojo Ink With Frontiers

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is thrilled to announce the signing of Shogun Mojo, an exciting new collaboration between legendary Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer and acclaimed singer-songwriter Dan Reed of Dan Reed Network fame.

Tommy Thayer comments: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining forces with Frontiers Music for the release of the new SHOGUN MOJO album. Collaborating with my dear friend Dan Reed on this project has been an inspiring and rewarding experience from start to finish. We set out to create something that was both powerful and unique, a dynamic blend of rock & roll, funk, and fusion, and I truly believe we've achieved that. I'm extremely proud of this record and can't wait for all our fans to hear it. Frontiers has been a fantastic partner, and I'm looking forward to sharing this exciting new chapter with music lovers around the world."

Dan Reed also states: "Joining forces with Tommy Thayer on guitar, Bengt Jonasson on bass and Robert Ikiz on drums to make the debut album for SHOGUN MOJO has been the most inspiring journey so far! Bengt, Ikiz, and I have been playing rock trio shows together for over 15 years, and when Tommy and I started spending more time together composing songs, it became apparent there was something brewing we just might have to release to the world. Writing this album together reminded me why I fell in love with writing songs as a teenager - For the simple fun of it!"

"As the world gets more chaotic and politically divided, we have tried to make a collection of songs that celebrate rock and roll, celebrate life, an escape from the noise, a record with a funky backbone with all live performances, harkening back to the 70s, arguably the greatest era of rock! We knew that partnering with Frontiers would be the perfect marriage to get the album out to the world of true music lovers, and soon the public will be the judge if we hit that mark," he continues.

Mario de Riso, A&R and Business Affairs VP at Frontiers, adds: "Bringing together the songwriting brilliance of Dan Reed and the unmistakable guitar work of Tommy Thayer, SHOGUN MOJO is the perfect meeting of two exceptional musical minds. Timeless songwriting, world-class musicianship and undeniable chemistry make this one of the most exciting new additions to the Frontiers roster."

SHOGUN MOJO is a powerhouse rock collective uniting decades of global experience and musical innovation. Leading the charge is legendary guitarist Tommy Thayer, best known as the lead guitarist of the iconic band Kiss, whose career has helped propel the group to over 100 million albums sold worldwide. Raised in Oregon and shaped by the raw energy of 1970s hard rock, Thayer honed his craft in the Portland club scene before achieving international success with Black 'N Blue and later stepping into one of rock's most recognizable roles with Kiss in 2002.

On vocals, Dan Reed - frontman of the acclaimed Dan Reed Network - brings a dynamic blend of rock, soul, and storytelling to the band. Reed's career has spanned multi-platinum success, world tours supporting The Rolling Stones and Bon Jovi, and a creative evolution into filmmaking and visual art after relocating to Prague, where he now balances music with family life and cinematic projects.

Completing SHOGUN MOJO's lineup is a rhythm section rooted in deep musical chemistry and versatility. Sweden-based drummer and producer Robert Mehmet Ikiz contributes a genre-blending approach shaped by performances in more than 60 countries, fusing jazz sensibilities with electronic textures to create a distinctive rhythmic backbone.

On bass, Stockholm's Bengan Jonasson delivers melodic, groove-driven lines forged through decades of playing across rock, reggae, jazz fusion, and Scandinavian folk traditions. A longtime collaborator of Reed and Ikiz, Jonasson's expressive playing and compositional instincts give the band its emotional depth and cohesion.

Together, these four seasoned artists form SHOGUN MOJO - a band where classic rock pedigree, international influences, and fearless creativity converge into a powerful and modern sonic identity.

Co-Produced and engineered by Joe Satriani protege, Geoff Tyson, and mixed by world-renowned producer and artist, Rob Daiker, the upcoming SHOGUN MOJO debut album is a rocking, funk-fuelled celebration of life on an ever-growing dystopian world. Further details will be announced soon.

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