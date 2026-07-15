KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas Programming Revealed including All-Star Ace Frehley Tribute

(HC) KISS have revealed the full programming schedule for the second KISS Kruise: Land-locked in Vegas, returning November 13-15 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Following the success of last year's fan experience, which drew fans from all 50 states and 32 countries, the 2026 edition delivers more KISS than ever before - and marks the only place fans can see KISS perform live anywhere this year.

From morning through late night, the weekend is packed with performances, member appearances, exclusive activities, and indelible moments, including two unmasked KISS sets (one acoustic and one electric) and a historic Ace Frehley All-Star Tribute. Created once again in partnership with co-producers Pophouse, Vibee, and Topeka, the weekend combines world-class live music with the immersive fan experiences that have become a hallmark of KISS Kruise.

The Ace Frehley All-Star Tribute will be a one-night-only celebration of the Spaceman and a moment in KISStory. Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer will come together alongside special guest artists to honor Ace Frehley's lasting impact on KISS and rock and roll. Each current member of KISS - Gene, Paul, Tommy, and Eric - has personally selected and will individually perform a song as part of the tribute, creating a rare and deeply personal honoring of Ace's legacy. Supported by the Ace Frehley Band, the set will feature songs spanning every era of his career and surprises fans must be there to witness.

"Another year of the KISS Kruise experience and the best one yet is on the way. Everything we've learned at sea and on land over the past years is going into making this the ultimate weekend with us. No ship?!? No problem! What's so awesome about KISS Kruise: Land-Locked is that it's a full-scale resort takeover created to give us all 100% of what we've come to love and expect. We can't wait to be back together with the KISS Army and Navy from around the world for more killer performances, incredible artists, events, and exclusive experiences you won't find anywhere else," said Paul Stanley of KISS

In addition to KISS, fans will enjoy performances from Night Ranger, Bruce Kulick, Slaughter, Faster Pussycat, Keel, Enuff Z'Nuff and Kuarantine, plus appearances from the Rock and Roll Over KISS Tribute Band, radio host Tommy London, and School of Rock.

Throughout the weekend, fans can expect a packed lineup of programming and immersive resort-wide activations celebrating five decades of KISS history. Highlights include:

Band meet-and-greets, artist panels including "The Future of KISS," Q&As with special guests including Kevin Valentine - the drummer on KISS's Psycho Circus album

Band member-hosted fan activities including Gene Simmons' Private KISS Collection Show & Tell, Paul Stanley's KISS Cook Off cooking competition, Eric Singer's Kiss Kruiser Drum Off and Q&A, Tommy Thayer's fan-favorite wine tasting and Live Band Karaoke

Band look-alike contest, KISS Army karaoke, and late-night DJs

Interactive and replica exhibits, photo moments, and rare museum & archival displays

Exclusive merchandise, collectible items and a fan-driven Swag Swap

Theme nights including Album Cover Night, Spaceman Night and Vintage KISS T-Shirt Night, inviting fans to become part of the experience and celebrate the band's enduring visual legacy and cultural impact



The opening celebration on November 12 welcomes fans back together before the weekend officially begins with an exclusive pre-party featuring Enuff Z'Nuff, the Ace Frehley Band performing KISS's legendary Rock and Roll Over album, Beasto Blanco, and more artists to be announced soon.

On sale now, fans can choose from a range of package options, all including access to shows, close-up theater seating, a food & beverage voucher to be used in restaurants and bars in the hotel, curated KISS gifts including a special event poster signed by each band member, and more. A limited set of packages includes photos with members of KISS. For more information on ticketing and package options, visit KISSKruiseVegas.com.

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