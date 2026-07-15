Moonspell Announce North American Tour With Cradle Of Filth

(All Noir) Fresh off the release of their brand-new, internationally acclaimed studio album Far From God via Napalm Records, Portuguese gothic metal pioneers Moonspell have announced their long-awaited return to North America this fall as special guests of extreme metal legends Cradle Of Filth.
The extensive U.S. and Canadian run will also feature Worm Gloom and Black Satellite, bringing one of the season's most compelling dark and extreme metal packages to stages across the continent.
Armed with songs from their latest offering Far From God alongside fan favorites and timeless classics, MOONSPELL will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Irreligious, delivering a set that spans the band's remarkable career.
Fernando Ribeiro comments: "Moonspell and Cradle of Filth, came a long way... We first played together in 1994 and since then we've sharing stages all around the globe. It's also our return to the North America and we sure want to make it count! Cradle is on a creative and touring roll so we'll try to get ourselves some of their charm and deliver you amazing nights to the sound of our very own Portugal brand of Gothic Metal. We'll be promoting our new album Far from God, the 30th anniversary or Irreligious and will go deep into our history and legacy. See you under the spell!"
North American Tour Dates
with CRADLE OF FILTH, WORM GLOOM & BLACK SATELLITE:
Sept. 29: San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Sept. 30: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Oct. 03: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Oct. 04: Seattle, WA - Substation
Oct. 06: Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
Oct. 07: Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Oct. 08: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Oct. 09: Butte, MT - Covellite Theatre
Oct. 11: West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Oct. 12: Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre
Oct. 14: Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Oct. 15: Montreal, QC - Theâtre Beanfield
Oct. 16: Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
Oct. 17: Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Oct. 19: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Oct. 20: Boston, MA - Big Night Live
Oct. 21: Wilmington, DE - The Crown
Oct. 22: Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
Oct. 24: Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall
Oct. 25: Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
Oct. 26: Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
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