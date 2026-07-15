Savoy Brown: Too Much of a Good Thing Reissued

(DDPS) Too Much Of A Good Thing: The Savoy Brown Collection 1992-2007 is a reissued compilation of favorites from those fifteen years of recordings, available for the first time on digital, available on Panache Records, Simmonds' own label.
The new collection is not so much a "Best Of" CD, but a compilation of favorites. Of course, there's the usual line-up changes in the personnel, all led by founding guitarist, Kim Simmonds.
"Too Much of a Good Thing is a compilation of some of the best songs and musicians that collaborated with Kim throughout the years," says Kim's wife, Debbie Simmonds. "Kim had such fun putting this together, and included many guest musicians including Duke Robillard, Leo Lyons, Tom Compton and Nathaniel Peterson to name just a few. Give it a listen -- I promise you'll love it."
This collection is a testament to the great musicians that have helped keep the legacy of Savoy Brown alive for over sixty years. Plenty of great blues-rock, and never too much of a good thing.
Savoy Brown was formed by guitarist Kim Simmonds in 1965 in London, England. Simmonds was the group's guiding hand from the first singles released in 1966 until he passed in 2022.
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