.

Savoy Brown: Too Much of a Good Thing Reissued

07-15-2026
Savoy Brown: Too Much of a Good Thing Reissued

(DDPS) Too Much Of A Good Thing: The Savoy Brown Collection 1992-2007 is a reissued compilation of favorites from those fifteen years of recordings, available for the first time on digital, available on Panache Records, Simmonds' own label.

The new collection is not so much a "Best Of" CD, but a compilation of favorites. Of course, there's the usual line-up changes in the personnel, all led by founding guitarist, Kim Simmonds.

"Too Much of a Good Thing is a compilation of some of the best songs and musicians that collaborated with Kim throughout the years," says Kim's wife, Debbie Simmonds. "Kim had such fun putting this together, and included many guest musicians including Duke Robillard, Leo Lyons, Tom Compton and Nathaniel Peterson to name just a few. Give it a listen -- I promise you'll love it."

This collection is a testament to the great musicians that have helped keep the legacy of Savoy Brown alive for over sixty years. Plenty of great blues-rock, and never too much of a good thing.

Savoy Brown was formed by guitarist Kim Simmonds in 1965 in London, England. Simmonds was the group's guiding hand from the first singles released in 1966 until he passed in 2022.

Related Stories
Savoy Brown: Too Much of a Good Thing Reissued

Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Cactus Stars Launch The Kunes Clark Band

Foghat Premiere 'Drivin' On' Video

Savoy Brown Announce New Album 'Ain't Done Yet'

News > Savoy Brown

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Latest News

William Shatner To Do All-Star Metal Jam At Riot Fest

KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas Programming Revealed including All-Star Ace Frehley Tribute

Napalm Death Make History With NPR Tiny Desk Performance

Savoy Brown: Too Much of a Good Thing Reissued

Watch Nickelback 'Rattle The Cage' With John 5

The Beaches Share Video For Off Campus Hit 'Edge Of The Earth'

Billy Idol Reimagines 'White Wedding' And 'Eyes Without A Face'

The Offspring Lead SEMA Fest Lineup

Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Heathen With Cover Of 'The Prisoner'

Yoshiki Adds Perry Farrell as Guest for Disney Hall Shows

Hear The Ocean's New Song 'Belligerence'

Tracy Bonham Launching The Burdens of Being Upright 30th Anniversary Tour