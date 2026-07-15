William Shatner To Do All-Star Metal Jam At Riot Fest

(Cleopatra) William Shatner is bringing his newly-conceived rock spectacle to Riot Fest 2026, joining one of the festival's most celebrated lineups alongside Iggy Pop, Public Image Ltd., Morrissey, Blink-182, Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, The Pogues, The Damned, Jawbreaker, and many more.

Already renowned for fearlessly exceeding (and even contradicting) his audience's expectations throughout a career that spans more than six decades, Shatner returns to the stage with a powerful live production that transforms both his past and most recent recordings into a full-scale rock experience.

Backed by members of Nuclear Messiah and an all-star lineup of Cleopatra Records collaborators, the band features: Marcus Nand (Mike Tramp, Candice Night) - Guitar & Musical Director, Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, songwriter of Ozzy's "Shot in the Dark") - Bass, Britt Lightning (Vixen, Cactus) - Guitar and Fred Aching (Kings of Thrash, Dead Groove, Fraxures) - Drums

Together, they will deliver a dynamic performance that blends cinematic storytelling and hard-hitting rock with the unmistakable voice of one of popular culture's most enduring figures.

"I've always believed that music, like space, is about exploration," says William Shatner. "Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen. We're bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. With this incredible band behind me, I expect nothing less than lift-off. I can't wait to share this experience with the fans."

The performance follows a series of critically acclaimed Cleopatra Records collaborations that paired Shatner with some of rock and metal's most respected musicians, earning praise for their originality and fearless approach.

But Riot Fest marks the beginning of the next chapter, not only bringing those recordings to life on one of the world's premier festival stages, but also foreshadowing Shatner's next, and most audacious, album yet - a full scale heavy metal monster featuring some of the most spectacular musicians in that field and beyond.

"William Shatner has spent a lifetime redefining expectations," says Brian Perera, founder of Cleopatra Records. "This isn't a novelty performance-it's a real rock show featuring world-class musicians behind one of entertainment's greatest icons. Riot Fest is the perfect stage for this next chapter, and we're going to deliver a performance worthy of the festival's incredible legacy."

For longtime fans and first-time audiences alike, Shatner's Riot Fest appearance promises to be one of the weekend's most distinctive performances - a head-on collision of rock, storytelling, and the pure live energy that only William Shatner could deliver.

One of entertainment's most iconic voices. One of the world's greatest alternative music festivals. One unforgettable performance.

Related Stories

William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert

Slayer And Disturbed Stars To Rock William Shatner's Metal Album

Why Ritchie Blackmore Is Not On William Shatner's Metal Album

Rob Halford To Rock Classic Hit on William Shatner's Metal Album

News > William Shatner