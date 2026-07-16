Gloryhammer Get Animated For 'Ultimate Sacrifice' Video

(ASPR) Power metal heroes Gloryhammer share the first single off of their upcoming album, Space 1993: Wrath of Kor-Virliath, coming October 16 via Napalm Records.

"Ultimate Sacrifice" is a sweeping track filled with epic storytelling. Elder God Kor-Virliath is back to conquer the universe after Zargothrax's failed ritual, and the Space Kingdom of Fife seems forsaken. But Gloryhammer are ready to fight and tell the tale of one of the biggest battles yet - the choirs and orchestral arrangements of "Ultimate Sacrifice" are a first glimpse into the more diverse range of influences and higher production value that the band brings to their catchy songwriting on Space 1993: Wrath of Kor-Virliath.

The new track is accompanied by an animated video directed by Alex Henderson. In the style of a TV series, it follows the summoning of Kor-Virliath and the heroes' quest to fight him - to the bitter end.

Gloryhammer about "Ultimate Sacrifice": "Mighty warriors! Prepare for battles of galactic steel! Will Angus McFife V fulfill his dream of flying away on a unicorn? What was the true fate of the Hootsman after he imploded? Find out now, in the next episode of Gloryhammer!"

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