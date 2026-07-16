Imperial Teen Launching First Tour Since 2020

(CCM) Imperial Teen is excited to share news of their first run of tour dates since 2020, celebrating new music arriving this fall via Merge Records. The band will perform with The Breeders at San Francisco's The Castro Theatre on August 22 and 23, followed by a run of headline shows in October spanning both coasts, including stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and more.
From their 1996 debut Seasick through What Is Not to Love (2002), The Hair the TV the Baby and the Band (2007), Feel the Sound (2012), and Now We Are Timeless (2019), Imperial Teen have cemented their reputation as one of indie pop's most beloved cult favorites. Blending razor-sharp hooks, intricate harmonies, restless experimentation, and punk-informed energy, the band has built a catalog that feels both timeless and unmistakably their own.
Formed in San Francisco the band, Roddy Bottum, Will Schwartz, Jone Stebbins, and Lynn Truell, has spent over three decades defining a sound that's equal parts sharp, seductive, and emotionally charged. Despite living in different cities, their creative connection remains the foundation of their music, with each reunion sparking the chemistry and urgency that have made the band a singular force in indie music.
At their core, Imperial Teen are defined by the power of four distinct voices coming together as one. Decades in, their music still carries the same spark: intimate, and euphoric, a celebration of connection, creativity, and a fearless commitment to making music that moves both body and mind.
Imperial Teen Tour Dates
08.22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre *
08.23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre *
10.14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon +
10.15 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill +
10.17 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza +
10.18 - Portland, OR @ Swan Dive +
11.03 - Boston, MA @ The Lilypad
11.04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
11.05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez
11.07 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
* w/ The Breeders [SOLD OUT]
+ w/ Kids on a Crime Spree
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