Luna Kills Launching Summer Tour Next Week

(SharpTone) Following the release of their acclaimed debut album Deathmatch last year and latest single 'Lower' via Sharptone Records, Finnish alternative metal breakout Luna Kills are gearing up for a busy summer on the road, bringing their explosive live show to festivals and club stages across Europe.

With appearances at some of Europe's biggest heavy music events - including Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze, Reload Festival, Radar Festival, Alcatraz Festival, and Provinssi - alongside headline club dates in Finland, the UK and the Netherlands, the band continue their rapid rise as one of the most exciting new names in modern alternative metal.

Luna Kills have added new dates to their 2026 tour schedule, featuring major festival appearances and headline shows across Europe, as well as select support slots for Future Palace and Vianova.

26.6. Provinssi, Seinajoki, FI

10.7. Metallivuori, Turku, FI

24.7. Tyovaen musiikkitapahtuma, Valkeakoski, FI

25.7. On The Rocks, Helsinki, FI

29.7.-1.8. Wacken Open Air, Wacken, DE

1.8. New Cross Inn, London, UK**

2.8. RADAR Festival, Manchester, UK

4.8. The Flapper, Birmingham, UK

6.8. Little Devil, Tilburg, NL

8.8. dB's, Utrecht, NL

9.8. Alcatraz Festival, Kortrijk, BE

12.-15.8. Summer Breeze, Bavaria, DE

13.-15.8. Reload Festival, Sulingen, DE

01.10. Tavastia, Helsinki, FI*

02.10. Lutakko, Jyvaskyla, FI*

04.10. Pustervik, Gothenburg, SE*

05.10. John Dee, Oslo, NO*

06.10. Pumpenhuset, Copenhagen, DK*

08.10. Markthalle, Hamburg, DE*

09.10. Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL*

10.10. E-Werk, Cologne, DE*

11.10. De Casino, Sint-Niklaas, BE*

13.10. Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, DE*

14.10. Batschkapp, Frankfurt, DE*

16.10. Faust, Hannover, DE*

17.10. Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, DE*

23.-25.10. CopenHell Metal Cruise

04.11. The Garage, London, UK*

05.11. Academy 3, Manchester, UK*

06.11. Slay, Glasgow, UK*

07.11. Key Club, Leeds, UK*

09.11. Backstage at The Mill, Paris, FR*

10.11. Marche Gare, Lyon, FR*

12.11. Legend Club, Milano, IT*

13.11. Dynamo, Zurich, CH*

14.11. Barba Negra, Budapest, HU*

16.11. TBA*

18.11. Rock Cafe, Prague, CZ*

19.11. Backstage Werk, Munich, DE*

20.11. Z-Bau, Nuremberg, DE*

21.11. TBA*

*Supporting Future Palace // ** Supporting Vianova

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