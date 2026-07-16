Ocean Sleeper Reveal 'My Forever Drug' Video

(ASPR) Ocean Sleeper today reveals the third taste from their forthcoming sophomore album Peace When I'm Dead, out August 21, in the form of new single "My Forever Drug." Listen here.

"My Forever Drug" was written in collaboration with Ocean Sleeper and L.A. producers Jon Lundin (Point North, Sleeping With Sirens) and Curt Martin (Catch Your Breath, Kami Kehoe). It was engineered in Melbourne at Ocean Sleeper guitarist and clean vocalist's Ionei Heckenberg's Studio and mixed and mastered in Portland by Jeff Dunne (Wage War, Knocked Loose, Motionless In White, Disturbed).

Right before kicking off their US tour last year, the band holed up in L.A. to write. It was the band's final day in the US, and a session that almost didn't happen at all. A chance, last-minute call brought them together with Jon Lundin (co-writer on "Break The Cycle") and Curt Martin at Curt's L.A. studio. What followed was pure lightning in a bottle: "My Forever Drug" was written, recorded, and finished, start to finish, in just six hours. No overthinking it, no second-guessing - just a song that showed up fully formed and got out of its own way.

Arriving alongside a haunting music video that completes a three-part narrative journey - one that began with their debut single "Break The Cycle" and continued through "Peace When I'm Dead." The visual pulls no punches, portraying a man trapped in an agonizing time loop, forced to relive the same devastating moment again and again: The loss of his partner to suicide. True to form, Ocean Sleeper refuse to look away from life's darkest corners. With "My Forever Drug" and its gut-wrenching accompanying video, the band once again prove their rare gift for confronting the heaviest, most deeply buried emotions - naming them, honoring them, and setting them free into the world so others might find their own reflection in the pain.

"My Forever Drug" is the final single to arrive prior to the release of Ocean Sleeper's sophomore album Peace When I'm Dead. Capturing the weight of grief, guilt and regret, Peace When I'm Dead showcases Ocean Sleeper's ability to vulnerably explore the darker corners of the human experience, confronting inner turmoil, depression and profound emotional lows head on. The exploration of acknowledging, expressing and releasing deeply felt negative emotions gives Ocean Sleeper's music a great sense of catharsis and connection.

"After finally breaking into global touring and just returning from another tour throughout the UK and Europe, it gives new meanings in multitudes, appreciation and gratitude for people connecting with our songs," says Karl Spiessl, Ocean Sleeper's vocalist and manager. "Playing the sold out shows overseas and having people already knowing every word to the new songs as well as the old songs is an incredible feeling."

Having fully warmed up on their recent UK/EU tour, Ocean Sleeper will treat Australian fans this September when they hit the road on the Peace When I'm Dead Tour presented by New World Artists and Fireball AU. Their biggest national headline tour begins at Liberty Hall in Sydney on Friday 4th September, hitting The Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Saturday 5th (SOLD OUT), Magnet House in Perth on Thursday 10th, Hindley St Music Hall in Adelaide on Friday 11th, and ending with a massive home state show at the Forum in Melbourne on Saturday 12th September. With Brisbane sold out and tickets to remaining shows flying, fans are urged to get in quickly to avoid missing out. These shows mark just 5 of the 82 shows the band will play across the world in 2026/2027.

Ocean Sleeper hails from Gippsland in regional Victoria and now stands as the region's biggest and one of the country's most exciting metalcore exports. Their background is core to their identity and the deep connection they share with fans. Despite hailing from a small country town, Ocean Sleeper have never let geographical limits stand in their way - tearing down barriers and defying expectations at every turn. Through fierce self-sufficiency and brutal persistence, the metalcore four-piece have built a vehemently loyal fan base and following throughout Australia, the U.S., and Europe.

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