The Killers and Olivia Dean Lead Ocean Way Festival Lineup

(AEG) Goldenvoice today announced Ocean Way Festival, a new two-day music festival taking place September 26-27, 2026 on the beach in Santa Monica. The first major music festival on Santa Monica beach, Ocean Way Festival brings live music back to one of California's most iconic coastlines with a celebration of music, food, wellness, design, sustainability and beach culture.

The inaugural lineup features headliners The Killers and Olivia Dean, alongside Jack White, Khruangbin, Sublime, Durand Jones and the Indications, Alvvays, SG Lewis, 54 Ultra, Hiatus Kaiyote, BLOND:ISH, Poolside, Hot Chip DJs, and more performing across two nights (full ABC order lineup listed below). With the Santa Monica Pier framing the main stage, Ocean Way Festival brings together rock, soul, indie, house and beyond across two stages for an all-ages, day-into-night experience on the sand.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 23 at 11AM PT at oceanwayfestival.com, with a Santa Monica residents presale beginning Wednesday, July 22 at 11AM PT.

Full lineup listed alphabetically: 54 Ultra, Alvvays, Austin Millz, BLOND:ISH, Carlita, Coco & Breezy, DJ Harvey, Durand Jones & The Indications, EREZ, Good Neighbours, Heidi Lawden, Hiatus Kaiyote, Hot Chip DJ set, Jack White, Khruangbin, Nala, Olivia Dean, Poolside DJ set, SG Lewis, Sublime, The Killers, Vandelux DJ set.

Ocean Way Festival was created for Santa Monica. Produced by Goldenvoice and supported by the City of Santa Monica, it draws inspiration from the city's remarkable music legacy. The festival takes its name from Ocean Way, the Santa Monica street where Allen Sides founded what would become the legendary Ocean Way Recording studios more than four decades ago. For Goldenvoice, whose early reputation was built producing landmark shows at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium blocks from the festival site, Ocean Way is a homecoming as much as a debut.

Stretching across the beach between the Santa Monica Pier and Bay Street, Ocean Way Festival features a main stage with five acts per day, a second stage offering a more intimate setting, and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces. The grounds blend standing room and open blanket areas, designed for the way people naturally spend a day at the beach.

Ocean Way Festival also introduces the Proper Beach Club, a beachfront hospitality experience designed in partnership with Proper Hotels, featuring a premiere lounge designed by Kelly Wearstler Studio. The Proper Beach Club brings elevated service and creative culture to the sand. Proper Beach Club tickets are on sale today here.

"Santa Monica has an incredible music history, and Goldenvoice has been fortunate to be part of that story. From legendary shows at the Civic Auditorium to the origins of Ocean Way Recording just steps from the beach, there's a creative legacy here that's unlike anywhere else. Ocean Way Festival is our opportunity to celebrate that history while building something that feels authentically Santa Monica for years to come." - Nic Adler, VP Regional Festivals, Goldenvoice

"Music and design have always been at the core of what we do at Proper. Proper Presents has been a big part of that journey, and the Proper Beach Club at Ocean Way Festival feels like a natural next step. To bring our approach to hospitality to an event of this scale, right here in Santa Monica, takes everything we've built to a whole new level." - Brad Korzen, CEO of Proper Hospitality

Goldenvoice was selected through a competitive process by the City of Santa Monica to develop Ocean Way Festival as part of its $60M+ Realignment Plan, a broad civic investment in public safety, business growth, and cultural vitality. The festival will serve as the cultural anchor of The Sandbox on the Beach, Santa Monica's new beachfront district for major civic events and public gathering, alongside FIFA World Cup 2026, Super Bowl LXI, and the LA28 Olympics and Paralympics activations.

"Santa Monica is in the middle of a renaissance. The city is welcoming the world to its shores, and Ocean Way Festival is how we're making sure our own community is at the center of it." - Mayor Caroline Torosis, City of Santa Monica

Ocean Way Festival is designed from the ground up as a sustainable, transit-first festival experience. There is no on-site parking by design as LA Metro's E Line terminates steps from the festival entrance, Big Blue Bus and shuttle service are available, and bike valet and micro-mobility options are built into the experience.

Leading up to the festival, Ocean Way Festival will offer free events and activities throughout Santa Monica, including free concerts, beach cleanups, leadership programs for local high school and college students, youth surf and water safety programming, and local business partnerships.

Tickets are available as single-day (Saturday or Sunday) or two-day passes:

2-Day GA | Starting at $399 Access to all GA areas, both stages, shaded/seating areas, and food and beverage vendors throughout the festival grounds.

2-Day Premium Pit | Starting at $749 All GA access plus entry to the Premium Pit at the main stage, featuring dedicated bar, flushable restrooms and access to an elevated viewing deck.

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