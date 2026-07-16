Watch AXTY's 'Who I Am' Video

(ASPR) Brazilian metalcore rising stars AXTY unveil the next look into their forthcoming Napalm Records debut album, The Pain Made Me Who I Am, out August 21 via Napalm Records.

"who I am," the record's pummeling second track, leverages infectiously groovy riffage with some tasteful record scratching, factor in some inhuman growls, death slams, and a truly anthemic chorus and you have the makings of a certified nu-revival anthem.

Frontman Felipe Hervoso on "who I am": "'who I am' is probably one of our favorite songs we've ever written. It has everything we love packed into a single track: Catchy choruses, groovy guitar riffs and drum parts, some filthy deathcore animal noises, and to top it all off, a The Office meme that drops straight into a caveman breakdown at the end. 'who I am' also carries one of the most meaningful lyrics on the album. 2025 was a rough year for us, both personally and as a band. A lot changed. Some people tried to tear us down, but we made it through, and we'll keep coming back stronger, louder, and more determined than ever."

With their new album, AXTY explore universal lyrical themes of self-evolution through harnessing pain and resilience born from adversity, transforming negative experiences into fuel for growth. Moments of barbarism and serenity all tied together with infectious grooves, pristine production, and an unwavering dedication to brutality. Throughout its 12 tracks, The Pain Made Me Who I Am proves AXTY as a visionary force to watch in the ever-expanding modern metalcore scene - inarguably poised for star status as they climb the ranks.

AXTY about The Pain Made Me Who I Am: "The Pain Made Me Who I Am revolves around human emotions, particularly the darker, more difficult ones. However, rather than dwelling on suffering, we focused on the role these emotions play in personal growth and self-evolution. Resilience born from adversity, the idea that growth and self-discovery are deeply rooted in struggle, we wanted to explore how negative experiences, rather than defining us in a limiting way, become the very foundation of who we are."

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