Watch The Goo Goo Dolls' 'Ocean' Video

(2b) Goo Goo Dolls debut the official music video for their track "Ocean," which appears on the band's 2025 Summer Anthem EP. Consisting of 7 tracks, Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that's led the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.
In addition, the band will release the 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition of their acclaimed album, Let Love In, on July 24 via Warner Records. This 21-track limited edition release features the original album and 10 "Live and Intimate" recordings from a special session captured at Capitol Studios. Originally released in 2006, Let Love In peaked at #9 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold in 2019 by RIAA.
The 20th Anniversary LP is pressed on red eye vinyl and includes a 12 page lyric booklet but does not include the Live and Intimate session.
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