William Shatner Reveals Riot Fest Rider Demands

(Western Publicity) This afternoon, William Shatner confirmed his Riot Fest appearance with his rider demands, including a number that locals will have to step up with.

While the festival will be responsible for providing such things as a dressing room themed as "Shatner's Shag Shack", four feet of Polish sausage and a bowl of sauerkraut, an assortment of playful puppies, his golf cart replaced by a DeLorean, a Montreal Canadiens hockey sweater signed by John Stamos and a prominently displayed billboard with his face and the face of one lucky fan, the Chicagoland community has its own challenges. Shatner requests, among other things, a boat renamed in honor of him so he can captain a ship again, a classic Chicago food item named in tribute and an invite to sing "Take Me out to the Ball Game" at a Chicago baseball game.



"After years of persistently-and perhaps annoyingly-writing letters to William Shatner about performing at Riot Fest, it appears that he was finally compelled. I for one cannot wait to see Shatner get heavy." said Mike "Riot Mike" Petryshyn. "But that Shatner Rider... wasn't expecting that today."

Returning September 18-20, Riot Fest 2026 features more than 100 artists across three days, including Twenty One Pilots, Tool, Pierce The Veil, Alanis Morissette, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Pixies, Rise Against, Public Image Ltd., Sex Pistols, Patti Smith & Her Band, Nas, Bad Religion, Taking Back Sunday, and many more.

Known for defying expectations throughout a career spanning more than six decades, Shatner will make his Riot Fest debut with the first-ever performance of his new heavy metal band, The *uckers. Backed by an all-star lineup of acclaimed rock musicians, the performance will reimagine songs from across Shatner's musical catalog while previewing material from his forthcoming heavy metal album.

"I've always believed that music, like space, is about exploration," says William Shatner. "Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen. We're bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. I can't wait to share this experience with the fans."

Fresh off its landmark 20th anniversary, Riot Fest continues its tradition of pairing legendary artists with the unexpected, and few performances embody that spirit quite like William Shatner's Riot Fest debut with The *uckers.

Single-day and two-day tickets are on sale now, with payment plans available across all ticket tiers, including GA, VIP, Deluxe, and Deluxe+. Beyond the music, Riot Fest delivers a full weekend experience with carnival rides, games, unique food vendors, and plenty of surprises around every corner. For tickets and more information, visit riotfest.org.

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