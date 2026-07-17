Big Big Train Expand 'Woodcut' Album

(Royal Avenue Media) In February this year, Big Big Train, the award-winning, international progressive rock band, released their 16th studio album Woodcut. The landmark release for the international group marked their first ever full-length narrative concept album, exploring creativity, sacrifice and the thin line between inspiration and madness.
Now, the band is pleased to share a new Digital Deluxe Edition of Woodcut, complete with demos of each track from the album, as well as two acoustic tracks that will be released on August 7th.
Lead vocalist Alberto Bravin says: "The demos featured on the digital deluxe version of Woodcut are the final ones that I put together shortly before we went into Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne in the USA in April 2025. While we had the overall shape and flow of the album largely worked out before we started recording, there were some significant musical developments at Sweetwater. File sharing has a role to play but creatively nothing can rival the seven of us all playing in the same room together, interacting and sparking off each other with arrangement and performance ideas."
Bassist Gregory Spawton adds: "With this digital release, we wanted also to take the opportunity to make live acoustic versions of a couple of key Woodcut songs available. Back in February this year, Alberto, our violinist Clare Lindley and I performed short two acoustic in store sets in the UK to mark the release of Woodcut. We really enjoyed doing so and might consider more acoustic performances at some point down the line."
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