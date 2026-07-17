Cold War Kids Share New Song 'Loyalty' From 'Robbers & Cowards' Era

(UMe) Cold War Kids continue the celebration of the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album, Robbers & Cowards, with the release of "Loyalty," the second newly completed song from the album's forthcoming expanded anniversary edition.

Originally written during the Robbers & Cowards era and performed on the band's inaugural tour, the track was recently finished and recorded for its official studio release two decades later.

"Loyalty" follows last month's release of the unreleased track "There Goes The Night" and arrives as Cold War Kids return home for a special performance at Los Angeles' Kia Forum tonight supporting Young The Giant.

"We played 'Loyalty' on our first tour across the U.S. in 2005," says Nathan Willett. "The song has this instant energy, this simplicity. It's somehow bluesy and punky like The Clash. When we recorded it this year I thought, 'What were we thinking that we didn't put this on the first album? It's so good!'"

Originally released in 2006, Robbers & Cowards introduced Cold War Kids' distinctive blend of soulful storytelling, blues-infused indie rock, and unforgettable melodies to the world. Fueled by the breakout singles "Hang Me Up to Dry," "We Used to Vacation," and "Hospital Beds," the acclaimed debut peaked at No. 173 on the Billboard 200 and launched a career that has since generated more than one billion streams worldwide, establishing the band as one of alternative rock's defining voices. The forthcoming expanded 20th Anniversary Edition of Robbers & Cowards will feature "There Goes The Night," "Loyalty," and two additional songs written during the album's original era that were left unfinished at the time and have now been newly recorded by the band.

Following tonight's performance at the Kia Forum in L.A., Cold War Kids-Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keys, backing vocals, guitar, percussion), and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion)-will continue their North American tour with Young The Giant through August 9. The band has been showcasing newly completed songs from the forthcoming anniversary edition while revisiting the album that launched their career.

Over the past two decades, Cold War Kids have grown from their DIY Long Beach, Calif. beginnings into one of alternative rock's defining voices, cultivating a devoted global fanbase through alternative radio staples, critically acclaimed albums, and electrifying live performances. Across ten studio albums and numerous EPs, Cold War Kids have left an undeniable mark on contemporary music. Their 2015 Platinum-certified single "First" remains one of the most-played songs at alternative radio over the past decade, while the band's catalog continues to showcase their unique ability to blend sincere storytelling with captivating instrumentation. Their 2023 self-titled tenth studio album, Cold War Kids, reflected both their roots and ongoing evolution, featuring standout tracks including "Double Life" and "Run Away With Me." In 2025, the band released the emotionally charged tribute "Any Day Now," honoring their longtime friend Richard Swift.

Now, in 2026, as Cold War Kids celebrate the 20th anniversary of Robbers & Cowards and spend the summer touring North America, the milestone serves as both a reflection on where the band began and a reminder of the creative spark that continues to drive them forward.

Additional details about the expanded 20th Anniversary Edition of Robbers & Cowards will be announced soon.

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