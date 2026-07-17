Hear Brandon Flowers' New Song 'Paradise'

(The Oriel Company) The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has released his brand new single "Paradise," which comes from his forthcoming solo record THRASHER, out August 21, 2026 via Island Records.

"Paradise" is an upbeat country track that pulls from Flowers' extended family working and aging in the casino ecosystem of Vegas. The release comes with a special live performance video "Paradise (Live From Historic RCA Studio A)", filmed at Nashville's Historic RCA Studio A, where he also made the album.

Alongside the release, Blood Records will offer an exclusive THRASHER translucent orange rust LP with black and white splatter, limited to 5,000 copies and hand-numbered, due August 21st.

THRASHER is Flowers' first solo album in over a decade. Recorded in Nashville with longtime producers Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, THRASHER features many of Music City's most renowned players, including longtime Gillian Welch collaborator David Rawlings on guitar, prolific and influential pedal steel player Bruce Bouton, and 85-year-old Charlie McCoy, the legendary harmonica player whose signature playing graces all four of Bob Dylan's iconic Nashville records. Rooted in his formative childhood years in the small town of Nephi, Utah, the timeless sonic approach proves to be the ideal home for Flowers' most personal and vulnerable songwriting yet.

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