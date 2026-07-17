Sebastian Bach To Appear At The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Concert

(RPM) Reigning Phoenix Music and Hasbro are pleased to announce that the legendary Sebastian Bach will participate in The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Celebration of Life Concert.
The concert is a special live event taking place Thursday, July 23, at The House of Blues San Diego during Comic-Con week. The show is part of Hasbro's "Apology Tour," a playful, year-long campaign celebrating the 40th anniversary of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE and acknowledging the moment fans still haven't quite recovered from.
Featuring music from THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE: THE SOUNDTRACK: THE REFORMATTED EDITION performed live by KNIGHTS OF UNICRON, the show will also feature appearances by Stan Bush, Vince DiCola, and more!
The concert also features Cold Slither, who returns to the stage after last year's live debut at Comic-Con, bringing their loud and rebellious sound straight from the world of G.I. Joe; and Jem And The Holograms, featuring original singer Britta Phillips. Find ticket details here
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